By the Numbers: Alex Morgan Retires from Historic Playing Career

September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC captain and forward Alex Morgan will close out her historic career today at Snapdragon Stadium as one of the greatest players of all time. We take a look back at the iconic stats throughout her legendary career:

224 matches for the USWNT since her debut in 2010.

176 goal contributions for the USWNT, ranking her fifth in the country's history.

150 NWSL appearances with a start this Sunday, in her final career NWSL game.

123 goals in her international career, ranking fifth on the all-time list.

88 goal contributions across the NWSL (Portland Thorns, Orlando Pride, Wave FC).

86 matches in which Morgan scored the USWNT never lost, going 76-0-10.

62 career matches with San Diego Wave FC.

60 NWSL goals, ranking fourth all-time in NWSL history.

53 assists for the USWNT, ranking ninth on the all-time list

28 goals across all competitions for San Diego, the club's all-time leading scorer.

18 game-winning goals, ranking second all-time in NWSL history.

9 Concacaf Player of the Year and FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11 selections.

8 assists for San Diego Wave FC, the club's all-time record.

2 time World Cup Champion and two-time U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year.

1 NWSL Championship (2013), NWSL Shield (2023), NWSL Challenge Cup (2024), NWSL Golden Boot (2022)

The club will honor the iconic Alex Morgan today in a pre-match ceremony that will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for the match are available here.

