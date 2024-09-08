Chicago Red Stars Attendance Pushes National Women's Soccer League Regular-Season Attendance Past 1.5 Million

September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars' Welcome Home Match today, September 8, presented by United Airlines, had an attendance of 7,291 and pushed the total regular-season attendance for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) past 1.5 million for the first time in league history.

"I'd like to thank each and every person in attendance this afternoon for joining us in celebrating our and Orlando's Olympians, and for helping make the Red Stars the club that pushed the league to this new attendance record," said Chicago Red Stars president, Karen Leetzow.

The attendance this afternoon is the third attendance record the Red Stars have been a part of this season, including the NWSL single-match attendance record with a crowd of 35,038 strong at the Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field match June 8. The 7,291 in attendance for tonight's Welcome Home Match, presented by United Airlines, is another milestone for Red Stars, marking the fifth-highest attendance at a stand-alone match in club history.

Following tonight's match, the Red Stars will hit the road to take on the Portland Thorns September 13 before returning home to host the North Carolina Courage September 21 at 8:30 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium. Tickets to all Chicago Red Stars home matches can be purchased at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.