Chicago Red Stars Fall 0-1 in Record Breaking Welcome Home Match

September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars broke club and National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) records again tonight in the team's Welcome Home Match, presented by United Airlines. A crowd of 7,291 marked the fifth-highest attendance in Red Stars history and helped the NWSL surpass 1.5 million regular-season match attendees for the first time in league history. The Red Stars honored Olympians Julia Grosso, Ludmila, Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson before ultimately falling to the Orlando Pride, 0-1.

KEY MOMENTS:

19' Mallory Swanson takes a free kick for the Red Stars in the attacking third. The ball finds Jenna Bike in the box on the side of the back post. Bike takes a touch to settle the ball, but the following shot goes wide of the net.

22' Orlando send a cross, on the attack, to Barbara Banda that finds the attacker on the right side of the 18-yard box. Banda takes a few touches into the box before taking a quick shot that looks dangerous, but misses the target

37' Off a free kick, Orlando's Marta finds the ball after an initial denial by the Red Stars, takes a masterful touch before taking a shot that finds the back of the net, 0-1 Orlando

54' Taylor Malham, deep into the attacking third, touches the ball to create some space, sending a cross into Orlando's 18-yard box that floats past the entire backline and almost finds Jenna Bike in excellent position to score, but Bike miscalculates the trajectory, and the ball goes out for a goal kick

75' Orlando run up the left side of the pitch, sending a cross into the box that finds the head of Barbara Banda. The header looks dangerously close to finding the net, but out of nowhere, Chicago's Natalia Kuikka gets her head on it, clearing it over the crossbar and out of danger

GAME NOTES:

The Chicago Red Stars had an attendance of 7,291 tonight, making it the fifth highest regular-season match in club history and helping push the National Women's Soccer League past 1.5 million regular-season attendance for the first time in league history

Brazilian Olympic silver medalist and new Chicago Red Star, Ludmila, made her debut for the club tonight

Defender Taylor Malham made her first start for the Red Stars tonight since June 8. The full back ranked in the top five Red Stars in recoveries (6), crosses attempted (2) and completed passes in the final third (2)

Next Game

Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars Friday, September 13, at 9:00 p.m. CT at Providence Park

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

ORL 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI:

ORL: 37' Marta

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 49' Jenna Bike (Yellow Card), 62' Hannah Anderson (Yellow Card), 85' Bea Franklin (Yellow Card)

ORL: 15' Kylie Strom (Yellow Card), 93' Morgan Gautrat (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Hannah Anderson, Natalia Kuikka, Camryn Biegalski (Tatumn Milazzo), Jameese Joseph (Ally Schlegel), Cari Roccaro, Júlia Bianchi (Bea Franklin), Jenna Bike (Ludmila), Mallory Swanson, Julia Grosso (Chardonnay Curran)

ORL: Anna Moorhouse, Kerry Abello (Pickett), Kylie Strom, Emily Sams, Cori Dyke, Haley McCutcheon, Angelina (Gautrat), Summer Yates (Duljan), Marta, Adriana (Doyle), Barbra Banda (Watt)

