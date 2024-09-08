Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride

September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars (7-9-2, 23 pts) return home to host the Orlando Pride (13-0-5, 44 pts) in the Welcome Home Match, presented by United Airlines. Fans, family and government officials at SeatGeek Stadium will celebrate Olympic gold medalists Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson; welcome new Red Stars, Olympian Julia Grosso and Olympic silver medalist Ludmila; and recognize the achievements of multiple Illinois Olympians.

With gates opening at 4 p.m. CT and the first 1,000 entrants receiving an exclusive Red Stars scarf, ticketed fans are encouraged to arrive early for exciting fan zone activities. Fun, live music and other giveaways will be available to fans before they participate in the prematch Olympic celebration. DePaul University students, staff, faculty and alumni can receive an exclusive Red Stars x Blue Demons hat when purchasing the DePaul Night ticket package here.

Where to Watch

Local Broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network, NWSL+, Paramount+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago fell on the road in stoppage time to Angel City FC, 2-1

ORL: Orlando blanked New Jersey/New York at home, 2-0

Storylines

Home Sweet Home: The Red Stars return to regular-season play at SeatGeek Stadium for the first time since July 6, over two months since the club's win over the Houston Dash. Chicago arrives home September 8 with an imposing opponent - the unbeaten Orlando Pride. While it will be a fight to come out on top, the result won't be able dampen the celebratory mood of the Welcome Home Match, presented by United Airlines. Red Stars fans aren't just cheering for the first return of Olympic gold medalists Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson; the club will be introducing two new signings to their new home following a busy transfer window. Midfielder Julia Grosso and forward Ludmila signed with Chicago in July, but have yet to make their home field debuts after representing Canada and Brazil respectfully at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With so much to look forward to, the action-packed September 8 match will be one to remember.

Record Breaking Company: Chicago and Orlando, two of the NWSL's most prolific record-breaking teams in 2024, take the pitch September 8 with more achievements on the line. Since the Pride and the Red Stars' first meeting this season March 29, both sides have made NWSL history. Chicago went first, with the Red Stars Take Over Wrigley Field match June 8 setting the NWSL regular-season attendance record. Orlando followed August 23, with the Pride's 1-0 shutout of the Houston Dash extending the club's unbeaten streak to a record 18 matches. Internationally, Red Star Mallory Swanson and Orlando's Barbara Banda recently made history at the Olympics; Swanson's two goals for Team USA July 25 were 66 seconds apart, the fastest two goals by a single player in a major tournament in United States Women's National Team History. Banda became the first player in Olympics history to record back-to-back hat tricks July 28. With both stars now back on club duty, Chicago looks to deliver the Pride their first loss and extend their win streak at home against Orlando to four straight matches.

Can't Get Past Kuikka: Since debuting for the Red Stars in 2024, defender Natalia Kuikka has quickly but quietly proven why she's been named the Finnish Female Footballer of the Year five times over. September 1 was no different, as Kuikka ranked second and fourth, respectively, for Chicago in shots (2) and completed passes (22) on top of assisting Chicago's only goal. On the season, Kuikka has notably recorded more clearances (118) and blocks (22) than any other NWSL player and has a team-high 1,042 touches and 748 passes. Earning minutes in every match for Chicago so far in 2024, Kuikka has tallied a passing accuracy higher than 75 percent in 12 of those 18 matches played. Consistency like Kuikka's will no doubt contribute heavily to the impenetrable back line Chicago will need against Orlando September 8.

