Houston Dash Fall on the Road to NJ/NY Gotham FC

September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - The Houston Dash fell to the reigning NWSL Champion NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-1 earlier today at Red Bull Arena.

Gotham took the lead in the 10th minute after midfielder Yazmeen Ryan found space behind the Dash backline. The forward found the bottom corner of the far post for the opening goal of the match.

Dash defender Avery Patterson found forward Diana Ordóñez for the equalizer in the 17th minute. This was Ordóñez's fifth goal of the season and Patterson's second assist of the year.

Gotham secured three points in the third minute of second half stoppage time after Esther González was able to find just enough space between two Houston defenders to curl a shot toward the inside of the far post.

Houston's earliest chance of the game came in the sixth minute after forward Michelle Alozie earned a corner at the far end of the field. Midfielder Yuki Nagasato took the ensuing kick and Houston's threat was punched away by Gotham's goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Houston responded in the 13th minute after Nagasato entered the final third, but her cross was deflected by the Gotham backline and handled by goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell denied Ryan's header in the 15th minute. The Dash goalkeeper finished with one save today and the Dash backline limited Gotham to one big chance.

Ordóñez forced a save in the 16th minute following a pass from defender Jyllissa Harris. This was Harris' second start of the season, and the New Jersey native finished with six clearances. Houston's push into the final third continued with a shot from Patterson that was saved at the near post in the 19th minute.

Dash defender Tarciane made a key block in the 22nd minute when she denied Gotham's Delanie Sheehan at the near post. The defender was recently nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin, the highest individual award in the game, following her breakout performance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The 21-year-old finished with a team-leading 10 duels won against Gotham.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half followed a run into the box from Alozie in the 54th minute, but her effort was blocked at the near post by the Gotham backline.

Andressa had Houston's last opportunity to score in the 13th minute of second half stoppage time after taking a shot from the edge of the box. The shot was blocked ultimately blocked by a Gotham defender to quell the danger.

Midfielder Havana Solaun made her return to action for the first time since March 30 against Bay FC. The Jamaican international appeared as a second half substitute logging 13 minutes of action.

Defender Allysha Chapman made her regular season debut in the 83rd minute of regulation. Chapman, who spent the majority of the regular season on maternity leave, returned to the pitch during the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup earlier this year.

Houston closes the back-to-back road slate on Sunday, Sept. 15 against the Washington Spirit. The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21 against Seattle Reign FC. Tickets for the match are available HERE.

NJ/NY Gotham FC (11-4-4; 37 pts.) 2-1 Houston Dash (3-11-5; 14 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 19

Red Bull Arena - Harrison, New Jersey

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

NJ/NY Gotham FC 1 1 2

Houston Dash 1 0 1

GFC: Yazmeen Ryan 3 (Esther González 3) 10'

HOU: Diana Ordóñez 5 (Avery Patterson 2) 17'

GFC: Esther González 3 (Lynn Williams 1) 90+3'

LINEUPS:

NJ/NY Gotham FC: Ann-Katrin Berger, Jenna Nighswonger (Taryn Torres 63'), Emily Sonnett, Nealy Martin (Kelley O'Hara 90'), Jess Carter (Mandy Freeman 78'), Delanie Sheehan (Lynn Williams 78'), Tierna Davidson, Yazmeen Ryan, Katie Stengel, Crystal Dunn (Jessica Silva 63' (McCall Zerboni 90+8')), Esther González

Unused substitutes: Michelle Betos, Bruinha, Cassie Miller

Total shots: 9 (Esther González with 4); Shots on goal: 3 (Esther González with 2); Fouls: 14 (Esther González with 3); Offside: 1 (Crystal Dunn with 1); Corner kicks: 7; Saves: 2 (Ann-Katrin Berger 2)

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (C), Paige Nielsen, Tarciane (Havana Solaun 88'), Jyllissa Harris, Sarah Puntigam, Sophie Schmidt (Elin Rubensson 46'), Yuki Nagasato (Belle Briede 74'), Avery Patterson, Michelle Alozie (Allysha Chapman 83'), Diana Ordóñez, Andressa Alves

Unused substitutes: Natalie Jacobs, Heather Hinz, Ryan Gareis, Croix Soto, Ramona Bachmann

Total shots: 7 (Diana Ordóñez with 2); Shots on goal: 3 (Diana Ordóñez with 2); Fouls: 14 (Diana Ordóñez with 6); Offside: 3 (Diana Ordóñez with 2); Corner kicks: 6; Saves: 1 (Jane Campbell 1)

DISCIPLINE:

GFC: Delanie Sheehan (caution; foul) 33'

HOU: Tarciane (caution; foul) 49'

GFC: Jessica Silva (caution; foul) 79'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Joshua Encarnacion

Assistant: Matthew Rodman

Assistant: Austin Holt

Fourth Official: Jennifer Dumaine

VAR: Kevin Broadley

Weather: 75 degrees, sunny

