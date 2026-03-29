What a Play by Quincy Olivari!
Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026
- Osceola Magic to Host Long Island Nets in Eastern Confernce Playoffs Opening Round on April 1 - Osceola Magic
- Greensboro Swarm Earn No. 2 Seed, Set to Host First-Ever Home Playoff Game March 31 against Maine Celtics - Greensboro Swarm
- Miller Jr. Shines in Santa Cruz Season Finale as Warriors Fall, 134-116, to Texas - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Legends Close the Season with a 134-116 Win over Santa Cruz - Texas Legends
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