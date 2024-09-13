Western Conference Leading New Mexico United Comes to Keyworth Saturday Night

DETROIT - Detroit City FC returns home for a crucial two-game homestand in the Push for the Playoffs, taking on New Mexico United on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM EDT and will be streamed live on Golazo Network and broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsnews.com/detroit.

Detroit City comes into this match off a 0-0 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night. Both teams had their chances throughout the match, but both backlines stood tall throughout the 90, leading to the teams sharing the points.

For goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña, it was his fourth clean sheet of the season and his second in five matches.

Le Rouge still sits in the driver's seat to host a playoff game at Keyworth Stadium. With seven matches left, DCFC is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 39 points. Indy Eleven and Rhode Island FC are directly behind Detroit, both on 37 points, with Indy holding the tiebreaker. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Birmingham Legion FC aren't far behind, as both have spots in the playoffs right now, with both on 35 points.

New Mexico United is in the midst of its best regular season as a club. With 51 points, it sits atop the Western Conference, with its next closest opponent 10 points behind. Second-year head coach Eric Quill has improved this team from an eighth-place team sneaking into the playoffs last year to a team competing for the Players' Shield this season.

New Mexico comes into this match off a 1-0 home victory over Miami FC on Saturday night. Jacobo Reyes scored his third goal in five games to claim the three points in this inter-conference battle.

These two sides have only met twice since Detroit City joined the USL Championship. In the most recent matchup, New Mexico scored an 82nd-minute winner to claim the three points in a 1-0 victory at Isotopes Park last July. In the only meeting at Keyworth, the two sides played to a 2-2 draw that saw New Mexico score a 92nd-minute equalizer.

Detroit City returns to Keyworth Stadium next Sunday to face off against Eastern Conference leaders Louisville City FC, broadcast nationally on ESPN 2. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

