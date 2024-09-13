Lights FC Face Monterey Bay FC on Hispanic Heritage Night at Cashman Field

September 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (10-8-9, 39 points) returns home in a double-match week, battling Monterey Bay FC (7-13-7, 28 points) on Saturday, Sept. 14 (7:30 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+ local: SSSEN). The Lights enter this weekend having lost just twice in its last 18 contests.

Saturday night at Cashman Field is Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Travel Nevada. This special event honors the vibrant Hispanic culture that enriches the Las Vegas community and highlights Nevada's diverse cultural landscape. Fans are encouraged to celebrate with Lights FC to embrace the heritage that makes the Club's home state so unique.

Fans can enjoy $5 beers all match long. College & University students can grab $5 off tickets with the promo code "COLLEGE".

The Lights are currently on a eight-game home undefeated streak (3-0-5, May 18-present, last loss vs. New Mexico United on May 4). Another unbeaten result this weekend would tie the club's all-time record of nine games unbeaten at home in regular-season action which spanned across two campaigns (Oct. 10, 2018-June 15, 2019).

After securing a draw on Wednesday, the Lights now have a +20 differential in regular-season points year over year (39 pts in 2024, 19 in 2023). The victory last weekend on August 31 officially doubled the team's total season points (prior to Wednesday, 38 pts) from last year (19).

