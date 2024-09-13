901 FC Looks for Attacking Mojo vs. North Carolina FC

September 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis is back at AutoZone Park for their second interconference match this week to face North Carolina FC on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

Sitting at No. 5 in the USL Championship Western Conference even with Oakland Roots in points, the Beale Street Boys have six regular season matches to settle playoff positioning and a third consecutive first round playoff match at AutoZone Park.

The Memphis attack look to regather their finishing groove after tallying a season-high 29 shots and forcing seven saves in Wednesday's draw to Hartford Athletic.

Glass will have two of his top goal scorers back after a pair of one-game suspensions kept them excluded in the midweek draw. Marlon and Samuel Careaga are available for selection with seven goals each this season.

"It's two guys that finish and have good numbers. We've got other players that have decent numbers this season as well but didn't quite fire," 901 F Head Coach Stephen Glass said after Wednesday's match. "When you've got two goal scorers missing it's going to be more difficult but with the volume of shots and traffic going towards the goal I would be expecting to score a goal or two."

North Carolina travels to the Bluff City riding high after a 5-0 victory over Oakland Roots on Saturday. The performance landed five North Carolina players on the USL Championship Team of the Week including former Beale Street Boy Rodrigo Da Costa.

The Brazilian forward has tallied five goals this season after leading Memphis with 12 goals in 25 matches in 2023.

Saturday night is Cancer Kickers Night at AutoZone Park as the club honors Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and their front jersey sponsor. Cancer Kickers kids will serve as honorary captains and perform the pre-match Guitar Smash. The club's third post-match firework show will follow the final whistle.

The Beale Street Boys will debut the 2024 Community Kit, a special edition Childhood Cancer Awareness Month jersey inspired by the mission of Cancer Kickers Soccer Club.

Tickets are available now on the club's official website.

