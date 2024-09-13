Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Welcomes Rhode Island for the First Time

September 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kickoff: Saturday, September 14 (7:00 PM PDT)

Where: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

How to Watch: At The Champ, Bally Sports SoCal, ESPN+

Fresh off of a bye week, the Black and Orange return to the pitch at Championship Stadium on Saturday, September 14 as they host USL Championship newcomers Rhode Island FC for the first time on Local Heroes Night, presented by Hoag. The visitors from the Ocean State have been performing well in their inaugural campaign, while the County Boys look to capitalize on a week of rest and turn it into three points at home.

WICKED GOOD FIRST SEASON

Rhode Island FC enter Saturday's contest in 6th place in the Eastern Conference. The USL Championship expansion side is looking to achieve something that no other true expansion side has done before: make the playoffs in their inaugural season. With a lineup that features reigning USL Championship Golden Boot and Player of the Year Winner Albert Dikwa alongside rising stars like Noah Fuson (4 G, 6 A) they not only have a chance to do just that, but also have a legitimate shot at being the first expansion side to host a playoff match. They enter Saturday's match with just six losses, including a 2-0 defeat to the Riverhounds in Pittsburgh. How then are they only in 6th place in the conference with the third fewest losses in the league? They've made a habit out of getting results, but have drawn more than they've won (13 D, 8 W).

2024 Regular Season Record: 8-6-13 (6th in USL-C Eastern Conference)

Goals Scored: 39 I Goals Allowed: 35 I Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch

F Albert Dikwa

F Noah Fuson

BACK FROM THE BYE

Orange County SC is ready to hit the pitch coming out of their bye week and continue their Push to the Playoffs, fighting for a spot in the last eight. Forward Ethan Zubak got back on the scoresheet in an emphatic way, with a brace inside ten minutes in OCSC's last match at home against Las Vegas. Interim head coach Danny Stone spoke after the match with the Lights, saying he felt no one could question the commitment from the players and praised the efforts of his players. He mentioned that after the bye week, the team would be ready to take the pitch and go again. Now the time to push on is nearly here and Orange County SC needs all the points they can get to close in on a playoff spot with seven matches remaining. There's still everything to play for, so #PackTheChamp and cheer the boys on all night long.

Players to Watch

D Ryan Flood

F Ethan Zubak

All-time record

This is the first ever meeting between Orange County SC and Rhode Island FC.

ORANGE COUNTY SC THANKS OUR LOCAL HEROES!

Local Heroes Night is presented by Hoag, the Official Healthcare Provider and Jersey Sponsor of OCSC! On Saturday we will be honoring various members of Hoag and other first responders and military personnel in the stadium, also featuring a OCSC and Hoag co-branded foam finger gate giveaway for the first 2,500 people at The Champ! Tickets are going fast, so grab yours here today!

THE KITS ARE HERE!

The 2024 County Roads and Owners kits from our official outfitter at hummel are now back in stock! Our jet black kit features a road map of Orange County in orange on the front of the kit and our Owners kit with names of our owners in orange wave patterned accents on a bone colored kit are now back in stock in all sizes. Grab your County Roads kit and Owners kit along with the rest of our kit line at the stadium on Saturday or at ocscshop.com today, and Rep the County!

FLEX ON 'EMOur 10 ticket Flex Packs are exactly what you need to be at The Champ for OCSC's Push to the Playoffs! They're the best way to attend multiple matches with a friend, or bring out the whole squad and use all 10 in one match! The choice is yours, it's...flexible. Head to orangecountysoccer.com/flex-packs for more information.

