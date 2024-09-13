Battery Travel to Colorado Springs for Interconference Clash Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery head across the country to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Sat., Sept. 14. Kickoff at Weidner Field is set for 8 p.m. ET and the match will stream on ESPN+.

Charleston and Colorado Springs meet for the first and only time of the regular season. Switchbacks FC hold the advantage in the all-time series with a 1W-0L-1D record over the Battery. Charleston visited Colorado Springs in 2022 for what became a 3-3 shootout that ended with an AJ Paterson free-kick golazo at the death to tie the game.

Charleston (16W-4L-8D, 56pts) fly into Colorado following a 2-1 comeback victory over Sacramento Republic FC last week. After going down 0-1 at halftime, Charleston rallied with goals by Nick Markanich and Emilio Ycaza in the second half to claim the win. The Battery are currently on a three-match undefeated run, all against Western Conference opponents.

Colorado Springs (12W-10L-5D, 41pts) enter this weekend on a three-game winning streak. Switchbacks FC most recently beat the Tampa Bay Rowdies, 4-2, at home last Saturday. The hosts dominated the match through halftime and raced to a 4-0 lead before the 50th minute. Colorado Springs are locked into a heated race for a home playoff spot as there are five teams within two points of each other vying for spots No. 2, 3 and 4 in the standings.

In the league standings, Charleston are second in the Eastern Conference and Colorado Springs are third in the Western Conference.

Storylines of the Match

Penultimate Away Game - This Saturday's match will be Charleston's second-to-last road match of the regular season. Including this weekend, four of the Battery's final six matches will be at home.

Win and You're In - The USL Championship Playoffs are very much within reach for the Battery. With a magic number of 2, a win will punch Charleston's ticket to the postseason. Additional scenarios to clinch a playoff spot include:

Draw vs. Colorado Springs to move to 57pts; Battery move clear of North Carolina FC on a maximum of 57pts via head-to-head tiebreakers

Loss vs. Colorado Springs to remain on 56pts

AND - North Carolina fail to take victory against Memphis on Saturday, dropping NCFC's maximum to at least 55pts

OR - Loudoun United FC loses vs. Birmingham Legion FC, dropping Loudoun's maximum to 55pts

OR - Rhode Island FC loses vs. Orange County SC, dropping Rhode Island's maximum to 55pts

Home Field Advantage at Stake - Charleston could also secure home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs by guaranteeing a top-four finish with a combination of results this weekend:

Win vs. Colorado Springs to move to 59pts and clear of Birmingham Legion FC on a maximum of 59pts via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

AND

Indy Eleven fail to take victory vs. El Paso Locomotive FC, maximum drops to 59pts; Battery hold head-to-head tiebreaker

OR - Detroit City FC fails to take victory against New Mexico United, maximum drops to 58pts

Comeback Kings - The Battery have recorded the most points gained from losing positions (17) this season as their 2-1 comeback victory against Sacramento. It also surpassed the club's previous high in a single campaign of 16 points, achieved last year.

Late Magic - In addition to rallying from behind, the Battery have a proven flare for the dramatic late in games. Ycaza's winner against Sacramento was the 18th goal Charleston have scored in the final 15 minutes and stoppage time this season. That's also the most of any club in the league, one ahead of Louisville City FC.

Colorado Connections - It will be a homecoming of sorts for Colorado native Graham Smith, who hails from Highlands Ranch, just south of Denver. Additionally, Jay Chapman is due to face his former club of 2023.

Reigning Player of the Month (Again) - Ahead of this weekend's match, Nick Markanich was crowned the Championship's Player of the Month for August. He led the league in goal contributions for the whole league in August with five goals and two assists. It's the second time Markanich has won the award this year, the only player to do so in 2024.

Reigning Coach of the Week (Again) - Ben Pirmann was honored as the league's Coach of the Week for Week 27 following the Battery's 2-1 comeback win over Sacramento. It was Pirmann's second time winning the award this year.

Markanich Ties League Record - Last Saturday, Markanich tied the league's single-season goal record with his 25th tally of the year. With six regular season games to spare, the Golden Boot leader has the record in his sights and could achieve the feat in Colorado. Additionally, Markanich is within two goals of tying the club's all-time single-season record for overall goals, 27 set in 2001 by Paul Conway (all competitions).

M&M Boys Close in on Record - Nick Markanich and MD Myers have a combined 38 goals this year in Championship play after Makanich scored last weekend. The duo is two goals away from setting a new record for the most goals scored by an attacking partnership in a Championship regular season.

Welcome, Viggo! - Charleston welcomed aboard Viggo Ortiz, an attacking midfielder and Mexican youth international, on a USL Academy contract this week. The 16-year-old was signed prior to the league's Roster Freeze. He arrives highly-regarded from the Austin FC Academy, where he won the 2023 Generation adidas Cup and was named tournament MVP, and Mexico's youth national teams.

Archer Returns - Battery skipper Leland Archer is back in the mix again for Charleston after returning from international duty with the Trinidad and Tobago national team. Archer played a full 90 minutes against French Guiana in the Concacaf Nations League, notching a clean sheet. The match was Archer's fifth cap with the Soca Warriors.

MATCH INFO

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Charleston Battery

Saturday, September 14 - 8 p.m. ET Kickoff

Weidner Field

HOW TO WATCH:

Saturday's match will stream on ESPN+ domestically and through the league's YouTube channel for free internationally.

