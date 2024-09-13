What to Watch for with LouCity at FC Tulsa

Having won seven of its last eight games, Louisville City FC travels to FC Tulsa for an 8:30 p.m. Saturday matchup that could prove especially tricky.

That's because the boys in purple will face some folks who know them better than most. FC Tulsa is newly coached this season by Mario Sanchez, who founded LouCity's academy, and assisted by Luke Spencer, a former City player and academy director.

Together, Sanchez and Spencer have their new club sitting eighth - the final playoff spot - in the USL Championship's Western Conference.

The former University of Louisville staffer Sanchez returned town in 2020 to launch the LouCity Academy, which has gone on to produce multiple professional players, including brothers Elijah and Josh Wynder. Sanchez also held a number of posts with the women's club Racing Louisville FC before making his move to Tulsa back in January.

Spencer, who signed with LouCity for the 2017 season, led the club in scoring that year as it won a first USL Championship title. Spencer scored the game-winning goal in the 2018 final as well and upon retiring in 2020 immediately joined the coaching ranks in City's youth system.

This meeting of familiar foes arrives as LouCity (19-5-2, 59 points) boasts the league's best overall record with eight games to play. The boys in purple enter Saturday off last weekend's 1-0 win over Loudoun United FC, then rotated heavily for a midweek international friendly won by a 4-2 score Tuesday over Cancún FC.

FC Tulsa (7-9-10, 31 points)is on short rest as well, drawing 1-1 on Wednesday with Las Vegas Lights FC to rebound after consecutive losses.

Player availability report

Jorge Gonzalez (out)

Brian Ownby (out)

Story lines...

Playoffs clinched: LouCity's win over Loudoun officially put the boys in purple in the postseason for a 10th straight year - a feat equaled only by the Charleston Battery, who made the playoffs consecutively from 2011-2020. The single-elimination USL Championship Playoffs open the weekend of November 1-3 and culminate with the final between November 21-25. It will take four postseason wins to take the league in 2024.

Race at the top: City's in a three-way battle for its first Players' Shield, the trophy awarded to the team with the best overall regular season record. In the Eastern Conference, the boys in purple sit three points clear of Charleston - while holding two games in hand - with West leader New Mexico United eight points back.

Next at stake: With a victory Saturday, LouCity would guarantee itself a top-four finish - and the home-opening playoff game that accompanies it. City could also clinch fourth with a draw should Indy Eleven or Detroit City FC not win their respective games this weekend. Earn the Players' Shield, and LouCity will spent its entire postseason run at Lynn Family Stadium.

Record pace: LouCity continues to rival the best marks in USL Championship history - both set by Phoenix Rising FC's 2019 team - for points and goals in a single season. Phoenix tallied 78 points (2.29 per game) and scored 89 goals (2.62 per game). In comparison, City is averaging 2.27 points per game while netting 68 goals, or 2.62 goals per match. Additionally, the club is one victory at Lynn Family Stadium from tying the single-season home wins record of 13.

Locking down: A LouCity team that has leaned on its attack used defense to win last time out. A shutout against Loudoun was City's first since August 3, a span of five games. The boys in purple held Loudoun without a shot until the 69th minute. United didn't put an attempt on frame in the game and numbered expected goals of just 0.18, according to Opta's Stats Perform.

Hunting goals: LouCity has scored in 24 of its 26 games this season, a feat unmatched across the USL Championship. Wilson Harris (16 goals), Jansen Wilson (8), Ray Serrano (6) and Elijah Wynder (5) top the list individually - each at career-highs. Wilson's tally is most by a rookie at LouCity, and Serrano's big year follows a 2023 campaign when he didn't score a goal.

McFadden's impact: Since arriving in April on loan from Atlanta United, Aiden McFadden has gone on to complete a permanent transfer to LouCity while establishing himself as a menacing right wingback. McFadden scored the game-winner against Loudoun, upping his season total to four. That's to go along with four assists in a breakout first season in purple.

Reinforcements arrive: Over the past month coach Danny Cruz has added to his ranks with the arrival of Phillip Goodrum on a transfer and Manny Perez having signed for a second stint with the club. Goodrum scored in his club debut, while Perez is awaiting his return to the pitch in purple. To boot, City also recently returned Adrien Perez from a multi-month injury.

Pick a side: Goodum, a high-profile striker, has the unique distinction of playing for both FC Tulsa and LouCity this season. Before his move to Louisville, Goodrum scored five goals for Tulsa. City activated a clause in the 27-year-old's contract to make the deal happen. Two years back, Goodrum had an All-League First Team season with Memphis 901 FC, tallying 21 goals.

