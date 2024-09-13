Hartford Finish Road Trip in Miami

September 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic have a chance to pull themselves within a win of playoff contention with three points in Miami on Saturday night, finishing off a two-game road trip.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 0-0 draw at Memphis 901 FC this past Wednesday, earning a point behind a stellar goalkeeping performance from Renan Ribeiro. The first half saw legitimate scoring opportunities for the Green and Blue, as both Kyle Edwards and Mamadou Dieng had one-on-one breakaway chances denied by Memphis' Tyler Deric. The second half effort was headlined by Ribeiro, who made multiple heroic stops to keep Hartford level.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Renan Ribeiro's standout performance on Wednesday marked his fifth clean sheet of the season, pairing nicely with his 78 saves, 1.13 GAA, and league-best 78% save percentage (minimum 15 games played). The former Liga Portugal keeper has been excellent in his first season of American soccer at 34 years old. On the other side of the pitch, Daniel Gagliardi, Khadim Ndiaye, and Felipe Rodriguez have split time between the posts for Miami FC. It's been a difficult season for the Miami goalkeeping unit, as they've conceded the most goals in the league (63).

MATCHUP HISTORY

Hartford Athletic are 3-5-1 against Miami FC all-time, dating back to the 2021 season. Hartford snapped a five-match losing streak to Miami earlier this season at Trinity Health Stadium, taking the 3-2 victory on April 6th. The Green and Blue got out to a 2-0 lead behind goals from Deshane Beckford and Romario Williams (transferred to IND on June 14th), and Miami's Gabriel de Freitas cut the lead to one in the second half. Enoch Mushagalusa (loaned to PIT on June 18th) provided the cushion goal for Hartford in the first minute of stoppage time, before Miami benefitted from an own goal that made the final 3-2.

FAMILIAR FACE

Former USL Championship striker Ariel Martínez played for Hartford Athletic in the 2022, and led the team in goals with nine. He's now an assistant coach on Antonio Nocerinos technical staff.

RECEIVING REINFORCEMENTS

Midfielder Emmanuel Samadia (Sierra Leone), center back/midfielder Thomas Vancaeyezeele (French Guiana), and left back Triston Hodge (Trinidad and Tobago) will all return to Hartford's roster in Miami on Saturday night after being called up to their respective national teams last week. The trio was available against Indy last Saturday, or at Memphis on Wednesday. Three key pieces for Hartford, Hodge (19 starts) and Vancaeyezeele (22 appearances) have been frequent features on Hartford's back line, and Samadia has had a breakout second half of the season. He's earned three Team of the Week selections (Weeks 21, 24, and 25), and all his three assists have been to Mamadou Dieng, contributing to the young striker's eye-opening form recently. Hodge and Vancaeyezeele were both competing in CONCACAF Nations League play, and Samadia in the CAF African Cup of Nations.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Miami FC come into this contest at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table (3-22-2) and a 1-4-0 record in the last five matches. Their only wins this season have come at home, posting a 3-11-1 record at Pitbull Stadium. Miami rank 20th in the league in goals scored (25) and second to last in shots (261), while conceding the most goals by a margin of 19 (63). They play a physical brand of soccer, ranking seventh in the league in fouls conceded (374), and fourth in the league in both yellow (77) and red cards (four). Miami is led by Frank López, who has tallied seven goals, three assists, 39 shots, and 24 chances created in 21 appearances.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic: Danny Barrera, MF #10

Danny Barrera had one of his most impactful performances of the season on Wednesday night, creating Hartford's best goal scoring opportunities of with brilliant deliveries into the final third for both Kyle Edwards and Mamadou Dieng. He hasn't scored since August of last year, but also showed more desire to be a goal scoring threat against Memphis as well. Barrera freed himself up for two shots and put one on target, displaying dominance over the ball in the attacking third. The 34 year old with 51 career assists can free up his forwards in an instant with one well-placed ball, and it may only take one on Saturday night to beat Miami. Barrera himself has not scored since August of last year,

Miami FC: Allen Gavilanes, MF #99

Allen Gavilanes has been Miami's most creative player, leading the team in chances created, to go along with five goals for himself. The 25 year old holds excellent finishing ability when given space, proving to be Miami's biggest threat from outside the box. When Frank López and Gavilanes connect in the attacking third, it can be dangerous for their opponents.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

For live updates, follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #MIAvHFD

Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Pitbull Stadium, Miami, Florida

Watch: MyTV9, wtnh.com, ESPN+

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (8-12-6) at THE MIAMI FC (3-22-2)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.