NCFC Travels to Memphis 901 FC

September 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - North Carolina FC is back on the road for Week 28 of the USL Championship season, traveling to AutoZone Park to take on Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, September 14, in a cross-conference matchup.

North Carolina FC enters the Week 28 tilt in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 8-9-9 record and 33 points, while Memphis 901 is fifth place in the Western Conference with a 11-10-7 record and 40 points.

The two sides met five times between the 2019 and 2020 USL Championship seasons, with NCFC leading the series with a 3-1-1 record.

With the playoff push heating up, North Carolina FC picked up a big 5-0 win over Oakland Roots SC in Week 27. It was NCFC's best goal-scoring haul of the season as five different players found the back of the net.

Rodrigo Da Costa and Rafa Mentzingen both struck in the opening 10 minutes, while Paco Craig and Evan Conway added goals later in the half. Conway's goal was his ninth of the season, the most of any NCFC player. Ezra Armstrong put the exclamation point on the win, slamming home an emphatic fifth goal in the 63'.

Memphis enters the weekend fresh off a midweek 0-0 draw at home against Hartford Athletic.

Memphis boasts one of the most lethal attacks in the league, with the team's 42 goals ranking as the fourth-best tally in the USL Championship. Bruno Lapa, Marlon and Samuel Careaga have combined for 22 of those goals.

NCFC's recent high-scoring matches have seen the team jump up the goal-scoring chart, with NCFC's 40-goal haul ranking sixth in the league.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.