Rolling the Dice in the Desert: Monterey Bay Eyes Season Sweep over Las Vegas

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-13-7, 28 points) hits the road to take on Las Vegas Lights FC (10-8-9, 39 points) in a clash at Cashman Field. Saturday's match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT in Week 28 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+. As the battle for the postseason continues with seven matches remaining, each contest becomes exponentially more vital for the Union.

Although Monterey Bay F.C. enters the contest in the midst of an eight-match winless run, the club remains within striking distance of the playoff line. The Crisp-and-Kelp know that a single victory could reignite their push, with belief among the squad that everything could click once they regain that winning confidence. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Lights FC sits comfortably in sixth place but will be eager to return to some winning ways of their own following a midweek draw with FC Tulsa - a result that ultimately benefited Monterey Bay's playoff hopes.

The Club's all-time leading goal scorer, Christian Volesky, is expected to make his second appearance with the team since his return to Seaside and will look to add an experienced presence to an attack that is looking for its first goal since August 17. Meanwhile, Diego Gutiérrez is set to return to the 18 for MBFC after missing the previous match with an injury. Gutiérrez has already shown glimpses of his potential in his first two matches with the Club and will look to make an even bigger impact as he continues to settle into head coach Jordan Stewart's system.

In the previous meeting between the sides on April 13, 2024, Monterey Bay F.C. secured an impressive 3-1 home win. Goals from Alex Dixon, Tristan Trager, and Michael Gonzalez powered the Union to victory in the match. Now, a win this weekend would secure a season sweep for the Union and complete a league double over Las Vegas. Historically, Monterey Bay F.C. holds the upper hand in the head-to-head series with four wins from five total encounters, while Las Vegas has claimed just one victory so far. This match is a chance for Monterey Bay to extend that dominance, but with playoff aspirations in mind for both sides, it promises to be a tense and high-stakes battle.

