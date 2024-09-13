Preview: Rowdies vs Pittsburgh

September 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies return home to Al Lang Stadium this Saturday for their third match in seven days. Taking all three points in this weekend's matchup with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC after back-to-back road losses and dropping four of their last five matches.

"We were obviously disappointed with the last two results," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "I think there have been a number of positives. We are getting a lot of attacking opportunities. I think a lot of times, these games swing on the first goal. We had several opportunities to get that first goal in Birmingham but then they scored on one of their first shots on target right before the half. It changed the flow of the game. When we have these points of adversity, it's important that we continue doing what we've done all season... We are creating opportunities. We're just in a period where we're not taking these chances."

While they still sit third in the Eastern Conference standings and in a good position to clinch a playoff spot, the Rowdies will aim to get back on track and build as much positive momentum as possible in their final seven matches of the regular season. The final stretch of the season won't be easy by any means, as five of the opponent's left to face are all currently in a playoff position.

Pittsburgh comes to Tampa Bay on an impressive 10-match unbeaten run with five wins and five draws. Heading into Saturday, Pittsburgh holds the last playoff position in the Eastern Conference, with six matches left in their schedule to clinch a postseason berth.

Fernandes Milestone Watch

Leo Fernandes is proving he has plenty to contribute in the son's final weeks. The longtime Rowdies notched an assist and his first goal since his Achilles injury last season in the recent trip out to Colorado. Fernandes is now nearing two of club legend Georgi Hristov's Rowdies records. With 171 appearances in all competitions for Tampa Bay, Fernandes is three more away from surpassing Hristov for the club's modern-era appearances record. On top of that, Fernandes' 32 assists is one shy of Hristov's all-time club record.

Farr Closes in on 300

Rowdies keeper Jordan Farr is also closing in on a career milestone. Following his 3-save shit in Birmingham on Wednesday, the 29-year-old netminder now has 297 career saves in the USL Championship regular season. Despite recent results, Farr has had a strong first season for the Rowdies with 10 shutouts. He currently ranks 8th in the league with 68 saves in his 26 appearances.

Breaking Down Pittsburgh

One of the near certainties going into every USL Championship season is that Pittsburgh will be one of the strongest defensive sides come the end of the year. That's proven to be the case yet again this season, as Head Coach Bob Lilley's side are tied for second-most shutouts in the league with 12 clean sheets.

"It all comes down to effort and how hard we're working," said Rowdies Forward Cal Jennings. "Pittsburgh are always a hard-nosed team. They're always strong defensively. They're there to compete, and we know that. We've got to compete from the jump. We've got to outwork them and then hopefully our quality on the field will show."

Availability Report

OUT: Forrest Lasso, Nick Moon

QUESTIONABLE: Endri Mustali

Matchday 28 Info:

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, September 14, 7:30 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

2024 League Records:

Rowdies: 12W-8L-7D, 43 pts, 3rd East (8-3-2 at home)

Pittsburgh: 10W-11L-5D, 35 pts, 8th East (3-5-6 on the road)

Tune In: Saturday's match will be broadcast locally on Tampa Bay 44 and available to stream on ESPN+.

