We're the Captain Now

May 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got a lift from prized Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson as fireworks flew literally and figuratively in a 17-5 victory over the Lake County Captains in front of a sellout crowd Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Torkelson blasted a pair of three-run home runs as he, Eric De La Rosa, and Daniel Cabrera combined for 12 of the 'Caps 15 RBIs in the route of Lake County.

The Captains jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second before the 'Caps responded with four runs - highlighted by a three-run double off the bat of De La Rosa - moving in front 4-2. Lake County took back the lead in the fifth as Whitecaps reliever Sam Kessler allowed the go-ahead run to cross on a bases-loaded walk before Mike Amditis flew out to end the frame, 5-4. The Whitecaps never looked back, piling on 13 unanswered runs - spotlighted by Torkelson's two homers and a bases-clearing double by Cabrera to close the book on the 17-5 victory and send the LMCU Ballpark faithful home happy.

Whitecaps reliever Brendan White (1-0) tossed 2.1 shutout innings while striking out a pair in his first win on the season. Captains relief arm Tim Herrin (1-1) went 2.1 frames giving up five earned runs while walking a pair in his first loss of the 2021 campaign. The Whitecaps improve to 13-9 on the season while the Captains fall to 11-12. With the win, the Whitecaps move into first place in the High-A Central East Division. This performance marks only the third time in team history that the Whitecaps scored 17-or-more runs in a single game. With a win on Sunday, the Whitecaps would become the first team in the High-A Central to sweep a six-game series this season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Captains finish this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark Sunday at 2:00 pm. West Michigan sends Chance Kirby to the mound against Captains righty Mason Hickman. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. A limited number of tickets are available for select Whitecaps 2021 home contests by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.