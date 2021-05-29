TinCaps Game Information: May 29 at South Bend

May 29, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-12) @ South Bend Cubs (10-11)

Saturday, May 29 (7:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | | Road Game 11 of 60 | Game 22 of 120

RHP Matt Waldron (3.20 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Kachmar (5.00 ERA)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps pitched their way to the 2nd shutout of the season, and their first since Opening Day on May 4th, beating the South Bend Cubs, 6-0. LHP Ethan Elliott collected his first professional win, allowing just 2 H in 5.0 IP, striking out 6. RHP Brandon Komar excelled in relief with 6 Ks and just 2 H in 4.0 IP. All 9 hitters reached base, highlighted by a 2-hit day for LF Tirso Ornelas.

260 TO THE SHOW: On Friday night, 30-year-old C Webster Rivas became the 195th former Fort Wayne TinCaps player to play in the Major Leagues after debuting with the San Diego Padres. Rivas logged over 2,100 plate appearances in the Minors before his first four in MLB on Friday. Rivas appeared in 25 games for the TinCaps in 2017, hitting .232 with 1 HR in 69 ABs at the age of 26.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: While the TinCaps are on the road, their home ballpark is hosting high school graduations. Last night, the seniors of Bishop Luers HS were sent off in style at Parkview Field, while Concordia Lutheran HS has its commencement Sunday.

WALDRON WOWS: Tonight's starter, RHP Matt Waldron, is a new man. With his revamped arsenal, which now includes a knuckleball, he ranks in the top-15 in the league in strikeouts (22) and ERA (3.20). He's also a ground ball savant; his 46% ground ball percentage is the 7th highest in High-A Central.

EXCELLENT ELLIOTT: Ethan Elliott, last night's starter, has been the class of High-A Central so far this season. His 38 strikeouts and .131 opponent AVG lead the league, while his 0.69 WHIP ranks second. Elliott's 1.46 ERA is 4th lowest in the circuit.

STUDS AT BAT: C Jonny Homza is top 10 in the league in BB% (17%). When he does swing, it's with authority as his Line Drive % of 28% on batted balls is also 5th highest... OF Agustin Ruiz leads High-A Central with 21 RBIs this season. He's tied for 2nd in home runs with 6 in 19 games... OF Tirso Ornelas is 2nd in the HAC with 8 doubles, only behind LC's Will Brennan (9). As a team, Fort Wayne's 49 2B are 2nd to only Lansing (50) after hitting 5 doubles last night.

STARTING STRONG: TinCaps starting pitchers have posted a 3.17 ERA this season, 3rd lowest in the league after Great Lakes (2.22) and Cedar Rapids (2.37)... TinCaps starters have also walked just 23 batters, which is tied for the 2nd-lowest total in the league.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.