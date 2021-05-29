Rattlers Win Game Two 6-1 to Sweep Twinbill from Kernels

CEDAR RAPIIDS, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers found something to do for an encore after tossing a no-hitter in game one of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Perfect Game Field. The Rattlers won game two 6-1 to record the sweep of the twinbill and also carried another no-hitter deep into the game before giving up a hit.

Wisconsin (12-11) jumped to a 2-0 lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning. Je'Von drew a walk. Gabriel García followed with a double to the gap in right-center and Ward raced home with the game's first run. Thomas Dillard kept the inning going with a walk. Then, Carlos Rodríguez singled to drive in García for a 2-0 lead.

Cristían Sierra, making his first professional start, followed the lead of Freisis Adames and Taylor Floyd in game one of the doubleheader. Sierra pitched four hitless innings, walked two and struck out three against the Kernels.

The Timber Rattlers offense added to their lead in the top of the fifth. Chad McClanahan launched a lead-off homer to right for a 3-0 lead. David Hamilton was next and he doubled. Korry Howell drove in Hamilton with a single and it was 4-0.

Jesús Lujano added to the Wisconsin lead with an RBI single to score Dillard in the top of the sixth.

Nash Walters, the eventual winner of the game, took over for Sierra and worked around a one-out error in the bottom of the fifth.

The Kernels (9-14) got their first hit of the doubleheader when Seth Grey's broken bat blooper dropped in right field with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Wisconsin pitching staff had held the Kernels hitless since the sixth inning of Friday night's game, a stretch of 16-1/3 innings.

Dillard drove in the final Wisconsin run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh.

Trey Cabbage broke up the shutout bid with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the seventh inning off Arman Sabouri. That was it for the Kernels though. Sabouri retired the next three batters without incident to secure the win and the doubleheader sweep.

In the twinbill, Wisconsin outscored the Kernels 14-2 and outhit them 19-2.

Hamilton had four hits, drove in four runs, and scored three runs for the Rattlers while Howell had three hits, walked twice, scored two runs, and drove in four runs during the doubleheader.

Ward extended his hitting streak to ten games with a single in the top of the seventh inning.

The Timber Rattlers have now won four games in a row.

The final game of the six-game series is set for Sunday afternoon at Perfect Game Field. Justin Jarvis (0-3, 4.32) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Ben Gross (0-0, 4.97) has been named the starting pitcher for the Kernels. Game time is set for 2:05pm. Catch the action on AM 1280 WNAM starting with the pregame show at 1:45pm. The game is also available on internet audio and through MiLB.tv.

R H E

WIS 200 021 1 - 6 10 1

CR 000 000 1 - 1 2 1

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Chad McClanahan (3rd, 0 on in 5th inning off Tyler Watson, 0 out)

CR:

Trey Cabbage (3rd, 0 on in 7th inning off Arman Sabouri, 0 out)

WP: Nash Walters (3-1)

LP: Jon Olsen (0-3)

TIME: 2:26

ATTN: 1,815

