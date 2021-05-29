Win Streak over in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (11-12) saw their three-game win streak ended Saturday, falling 7-3 to the Lansing Lugnuts (11-12) at Jackson Field. The Lugnuts plated three runs in both the second and eighth inning, with a 3-for-4, four RBI night for right-fielder Jake Suddleson. The Loons found the scoreboard first for the fifth time of the series, thanks to Andy Pages' solo homerun with two outs in the first, his fourth round-tripper of the year. The Loons loss delays the series decision to Sunday, with the two possible outcomes of either a series win or split to the Lugnuts.

Lansing's Colin Peluse (W, 1-1) lasted five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Peluse stepped up to the mound in the sixth inning, but back-to-back hits from GL's Zac Ching and Miguel Vargas saw his evening come to an end. Ching came in to score off a Max Schuemann error, having Pages' solo homer be the only earned run on Peluse's line.

Loons starter Logan Boyer launched the defensive effort with his fourth scoreless start of the season, turning it over to lefty Alec Gamboa. In 4 2/3 innings, Gamboa (L, 0-3) surrendered four runs on five hits in the relief effort, striking out five. A two-out double by Austin Beck ended the night for Gamboa, with Great Lakes sending in Jeff Belge to find the final out of the sixth. Inheriting Beck at second, Belge allowed a two-out, RBI double to Elvis Peralta before ending the inning and closing the Gamboa line. The inherited runner scored was just the second for Belge amongst 12 inherited runners this season.

Loons third baseman Miguel Vargas finished with a base hit in the sixth, extending his on-base streak to 20 and upping his hit count to a league-best 28. Pages' fourth homerun of the season also extends his on-base streak to 20. Offensively, the Loons finished 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Leonel Valera is not far behind with now an 18 on-base streak following an RBI single in the ninth. Valera sits tied for second in the HAC with 19 RBI this season.

Following a three-pitch strikeout in the ninth, Vargas and Loons manager Austin Chubb were ejected by plate umpire Mac Dietz. It was the first ejection of the season for Vargas, the second for Chubb. A season-high 2,198 gathered at Jackson Field to watch the Loons and Lugs for the largest road crowd of the season.

Sunday sees the conclusion of the first of four six-game series between Lansing and Great Lakes, first pitch scheduled at 1:05 p.m. EDT. GL's Bobby Miller gets his fourth start of the season, his second appearance of the series. Through 7 2/3 innings this season, Miller has struck out 10 batters with four walks and one earned run. Lansing sends Stevie Emanuels to the bump for Sunday's contest, a fellow righty advertising a 2.84 ERA in 12.2 innings and 15 strikeouts. Sunday's game, as well as the rest of the Great Lakes Loons season, can be followed on ESPN 100.9 FM.

Moving forward from Sunday's finale, Great Lakes welcomes the West Michigan Whitecaps to Dow Diamond in their return to a full-capacity Dow Diamond on June 1. The Loons' "Re-Opening Night" marks the first game at a full-fledged Dow Diamond since September 2019. Tickets, as well as more information, can be found at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

