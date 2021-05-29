No-Hit Start for Wisconsin in Twin Bill Sweep

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers posted an 8-1 no-hit victory along with a 6-1 triumph in a pair of seven-inning games Saturday within a doubleheader sweep of the Cedar Rapids Kernels in front of 1,815 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids (9-14) will host Wisconsin (12-11) at 2:05 p.m. Sunday for the series finale.

Pitchers Freisis Adames (2-0) and Taylor Floyd and catchers Kekai Rios and Nick Kahle combined to work seven hitless innings in game one. Adames tossed five frames for the win before Floyd closed the contest. Andrew Cabezas (1-1) was the losing pitcher. He allowed three runs in 4.2 innings pitched and also produced a game-high six strikeouts.

Despite the offensive struggles, Cedar Rapids claimed the early lead at 1-0 in the fourth. Back-to-back walks and back-to-back groundouts put the Kernels ahead when Jair Camargo drove in Michael Helman.

Wisconsin followed with eight unanswered runs to build an 8-1 advantage. David Hamilton's two-run triple and Korry Howell's RBI single came in the fifth. The Timber Rattlers plated five runs during the sixth thanks to a two-run single by Hamilton, a two-run double from Howell, and a run-scoring single for Je'Von Ward.

The Timber Rattlers kept the offense rolling in game two for a wire-to-wire win. In the first, Gabriel García hit an RBI double and scored on Carlos Rodriguez's RBI single. Chad McClanahan's solo home run and Howell's latest run-scoring single highlighted the fifth. Wisconsin also received a Jesús Lujano RBI single within the sixth and a Thomas Dillard sacrifice fly during the seventh that secured a 6-0 lead.

A couple of late hits were all that Cedar Rapids could muster in its 6-1 loss. Seth Gray gave the Kernels their first hit of the evening with a sixth-inning bloop single, and Trey Cabbage led off the bottom of the seventh by crushing a solo home run.

Nash Walters (3-1) yielded one hit over two innings in a winning effort after Cristían Sierra tossed four scoreless and hitless innings in a starting role. Jon Olsen (0-3) suffered the loss with two runs allowed in 3.2 innings.

