Welker, Santos Recalled by Rockies
September 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Prior to hosting the San Francisco Giants this afternoon, the Colorado Rockies announced they have recalled infielder Colton Welker and right-handed pitcher Antonio Santos from the Isotopes roster.
Welker will be making his Major League debut. He joined Albuquerque on Aug. 8 and batted .286 in 23 Triple-A contests with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 RBI. Seven of Welker's games with the Isotopes were of the multi-hit variety. He will be the fifth player from this year's Albuquerque roster to make his Major League debut, joining Alan Trejo, Justin Lawrence, Lucas Gilbreath and Julian Fernández.
Santos has been recalled for the fifth time this season. He was the Isotopes Opening Night starter on May 6 but the majority of his work has come out of the bullpen. In 29 appearances (27 in relief), Santos is 0-5 with an 8.19 ERA. His last two outings for Albuquerque have been spotless as he has combined to toss three hitless innings over games Aug. 28 vs. Round Rock and Sept. 6 at Oklahoma City.
