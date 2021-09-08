Bees Host Dodgers in Penultimate Homestand

SALT LAKE CITY - As the 2021 season winds down the Salt Lake Bees will host a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A Los Angeles Dodgers) beginning on Thursday, Sept. 9. Below are game times, activities and community nights happening at Smith's Ballpark during the homestand.

Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers 6:35 p.m.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6:35 p.m.

Go Gold to Strikeout Childhood Cancer Night. The Bees will wear their yellow alternate uniforms. Gold T-shirts will be available on the concourse for a minimum $5 donation to Huntsman Cancer Institute. Ticket packages are also available by donating to Huntsman Cancer.

Postgame fireworks presented by Larry H. Miller Dealerships Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Sandy.

Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6:35 p.m.

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks the Bees will honor local first responders and the victims of the 2001 attacks throughout the game.

Smith's Ballpark will host a clothing drive benefiting Shelter the Homeless and a food drive benefiting the Utah Food Bank throughout the day. Anyone who brings a donation will receive two ticket vouchers to a future 2022 Bees game.

Sunday, Sept. 12 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers, 1:05 p.m.

Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

Monday, Sept. 13 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6:35 p.m.

Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and hot dogs are $1 each.

Tuesday, Sept. 14 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6:35 p.m.

Series finale vs. Oklahoma City.

The Bees are coming off a 12-game road trip and most recently split a six-game series with Sacramento. Michael Stefanic currently leads the Bees with a .338 batting average and ranks fourth in Triple-A West. Jake Gatewood has 24 home runs on the season and is second in the league. Reliever Ben Rowen won Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week last week, after six innings of relief without allowing a hit. Angels pitching prospects Davis Daniel and Ryan Smith are expected to make their Triple-A debuts on Thursday and Friday night.

