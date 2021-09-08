Sacramento Takes Series Finale

The Sacramento River Cats earned a split of the six game series with a 10-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday night. Brendon Davis belted a two run homer in the top of the second inning to give the Bees a 2-0 lead, but Sacramento came back with four runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good. Davis' blast was the first home run of his Triple-A career and his 23rd of the season at all levels and it came off of former Major League All Star Scott Kazmir, who retired the last fourteen batters he faced.

Salt Lake starter Cooper Criswell (2-3) was tagged with the loss, as he went four and one-third innings and allowed eight runs on ten hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Gavin Cecchini had the only multiple hit game with two hits, including a double. The Bees go 3-9 on the road trip.

