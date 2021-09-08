Reno Drops Series Finale 4-3

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fell 4-3 to the Tacoma Rainiers tonight, wrapping up the six-game series and 12-game homestand.

Reno fell behind early, with Tacoma scoring on a solo homer in the top of the second to go up 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, Ildemaro Vargas earned his record 500th hit with the Aces, smoking a ball through the right side of the infield and moving Jake Hager to third. The single makes him the first ever Ace to notch 500 hits, extending his own franchise hits record.

Vargas would come around to score, along with Hager, after a bases-loaded single from Christian Lopes to make it a 2-1 Aces lead.

Tacoma scored in the top of the fourth, and tacked on two more in the sixth to make it a 4-2 Rainiers lead.

A solo shot from Juniel Querecuto in the eighth made it a 4-3 game, but was not enough to give Reno the win. Reno native Ray Kerr earned the save for Tacoma.

That ends the six-game slate with Tacoma. The Aces are off tomorrow, before heading to Las Vegas for a six-game series with the Aviators. Game one of the series starts Thursday at 7:05 p.m. PT. The game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

