Maris, Alcántara, Toffey go yard, Kazmir stifles Bees to split series

West Sacramento, Calif. - Powered by an excellent performance from lefty Scott Kazmir (3-2), and home runs by shortstop Arismendy Alcántara, second baseman Peter Maris, and third baseman Will Toffey, the Sacramento River Cats (47-58) scored 10 unanswered runs to defeat the Salt Lake Bees (46-61) and split the series.

One mistake was not enough to down Kazmir. After surrendering a two-run home run to Salt Lake left fielder Brendon Davis, Kazmir retired the next 14 batters to finish the night with five strikeouts and four hits allowed over 6.0 innings.

The River Cats stormed Salt Lake right-hander Cooper Criswell (2-3) for four runs in the bottom of the second, a run in the fourth, and three in the fifth.

Catcher Chadwick Tromp doubled home Alcántara for the River Cats' first run, and scored on Toffey's single. One pitch later, Maris launched a ball 364 feet for his ninth home run of the season.

After RBI singles from center fielder Bryce Johnson and left fielder Mike Tauchman, Alcántara broke the game open with a 424-foot home run, his team-leading 16th of the season.

Toffey made it 10-2 in the eighth with a solo home run to right field, his second for the River Cats.

Young right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-3, 5.90) kicks off the River Cats' series with the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday, taking on righty Asher Wojciechowski (0-1, 6.00) at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Alcántara has crushed Salt Lake pitching in 19 games this season, scoring 18 runs, knocking in 22, and hitting nine home runs.

Tauchman added a second RBI single in the seventh. He is 11-for-24 (.458) in his last six games.

Lefty Sammy Long threw 2.0 scoreless innings of relief before right-hander Reyes Moronta finished off the victory with a shutout ninth.

