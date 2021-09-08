Rainiers Reach Two-Game Lead over Reno with 4-3 Win

Reno, NV - A night after assuming first place outright (both division and league) for the first time this season, the Tacoma Rainiers (64-44) extended their lead over the Reno Aces (61-45) to two games, with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field. The Rainiers are a season-high 20 games over .500 after closing the road trip with four straight wins, now set to return home for six games. Tacoma is 16-11 in one-run games.

Kevin Padlo opened the scoring in the second with his fourth homer in three games and 20 innings, staking Tacoma to a 1-0 lead. In his three most recent games after being optioned by Seattle, Padlo is 9-for-14 with seven RBI and seven runs scored.

Christian Lopes delivered a bases-loaded, two-out single to put Reno in front 2-1 in the third inning. The game was tied in the fourth however after a two-out rally; Brian O'Keefe walked, and moved into scoring position on a Dillon Thomas single. O'Keefe then scored on a Marcus Wilson RBI single.

With one out in the sixth, Tacoma took its second lead of the night on a pair of home runs. O'Keefe hit his ninth Triple-A homer to centerfield, before Thomas lifted his 10th of the season to right for a 4-2 lead. It marked the 11th time this season the Rainiers have gone back-to-back in 108 games, or better than once every 10 games. It was the third time in 2021 O'Keefe was involved in consecutive Rainiers homers, and the first for Thomas.

The score tightened on Juniel Querecuto's second homer of the series (11), a solo shot in the eighth to make it a 4-3 game, but that would finish the scoring for the evening.

In a bullpen game for Tacoma (seven pitchers), RHP Moises Gomez threw two scoreless innings as the opener (1 H, 1 BB, 1 K). In his Triple-A debut, RHP Matthew Willrodt picked up the winning decision, firing 1.2 scoreless IP (0 H, 2 BB, 1 K). In the ninth, LHP Ray Kerr held the Aces in place for his first Triple-A save, striking out two (HBP).

The Rainiers are back in action Thursday, following an off-day Wednesday. Tacoma opens a six-game homestand with a 7:05 PT first pitch against Sacramento at Cheney Stadium, and right-handers Sean Hjelle (SAC) and Asher Wojciechowski (TAC) are the scheduled starting pitchers.

