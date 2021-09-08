Kershaw, Dodgers Hold off Albuquerque

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitched 3.0 innings as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment and the Oklahoma City Dodgers scored seven runs in the fourth inning of an 8-7 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kershaw started on the mound for the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks. The Isotopes (46-61) grabbed the first lead of the night with a two-run homer from Brian Serven in the second inning. The Dodgers (54-53) took the lead for good in the fourth inning, scoring seven runs with two outs, including a two-run single by Gavin Lux, a RBI ground-rule double by Sheldon Neuse and capped with a grand slam by Matt Davidson. The Isotopes scored two runs in the sixth inning before OKC answered with a run in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Neuse. The Isotopes scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to cut OKC's lead to 8-7, but OKC relievers Andrew Schwaab, James Pazos and Kevin Quackenbush combined to hold Albuquerque scoreless and hitless over the final 2.2 innings of the series finale.

Of Note:

-Clayton Kershaw pitched 3.0 innings for the OKC Dodgers Tuesday in his first game action since July 3 with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington. He allowed two runs on four hits, including a home run during his Major League Rehab Assignment. He did not issue a walk and recorded three strikeouts, throwing 49 pitches, including 34 strikes. The eight-time MLB All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award-winner, 2014 National League Most Valuable Player and 2020 World Series champion was originally placed on the 10-day Injured List July 7 and moved to the 60-day IL Aug. 9 with left elbow inflammation. Tuesday marked his third-ever appearance with OKC after also making rehab starts with the team in 2017 and 2019.

-Matt Davidson hit his second grand slam of the season and second of the current homestand Tuesday following his grand slam Aug. 28. His grand slam out to right-center field came on the first pitch of his at-bat in the fourth inning and capped OKC's seven-run fourth inning. It was also OKC's seventh grand slam overall this season and Davidson now leads the Dodgers with 23 home runs so far in 2021.

-Gavin Lux went 3-for-5 Tuesday with a double, two RBI and a run scored. In his last two games, Lux is a combined 6-for-9 with three runs scored, two doubles, a homer, two walks and five RBI. Tuesday was his third three-hit game of the season overall.

-In Sheldon Neuse's first game back after a stint on the Injured List, he went 2-for-4 with a double, run and two RBI. Tuesday was his first game since Aug. 23 and he continued his hitting streak. He has now hit safely in his last five games, going 8-for-23 with five runs scored, a double, homer, walk and six RBI.

-OKC scored seven runs in the fourth inning Tuesday - all with two outs. The seven-run inning marked the fourth time this season the team collected seven or more runs in an inning. It was also the team's second-highest scoring inning at home this season, following a 10-run sixth inning in an 11-8 win July 1 against Salt Lake at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Pitcher Darien Núñez followed Kershaw on the mound and pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. He was credited with the win and improved to 6-0 with Oklahoma City this season with his third straight scoreless outing.

-Pitcher Kevin Quackenbush retired all three Isotopes batters he faced in the ninth inning for his 17th save of the season. His 17 saves are second-most in Triple-A West this season, trailing league-leader Ronel Blanco of Sugar Land's 18 saves.

-The Dodgers have now won four of their last five games and have climbed back above .500 overall this season (to 54-53) for the first time since Aug. 29 (50-49).

What's Next: Following a league-wide day off Wednesday, the OKC Dodgers open a six-game road series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT Thursday at Smith's Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

