"WELCOME TO OAKLAND TUCKER LEPLEY!!!!!"
Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Tucker Lepley scored on his Oakland Roots SC debut to lift the hosts to a 2-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum as Roots rallied from an early deficit after Locomotive was reduced to 10 players in the first half.
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