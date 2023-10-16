Weekly Report: Opening Up

The Checkers finally kicked off the new season over the weekend, splitting a pair of contests in the Queen City with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

1-1-0-0

Home record

1-1-0-0

Road record

0-0-0-0

Last week's record

1-1-0-0

Last 10 games

1-1-0-0

Division Standings

2nd

Conference Standings

5th

League Standings

12th

Checkers 2, Penguins 4

Checkers 4, Penguins 1

QUICK HITS

KILLING IT

Charlotte's penalty kill is off to a sizzling start, putting up two straight perfect games to begin the year. The Checkers are one of seven teams in the AHL to have not allowed a power-play goal, and their nine times shorthanded are tied for the most among that group.

SANTTU'S HELPING HAND

Santtu Kinnunen has been a big producer from the back end through two games. The blue liner picked up a pair of assists in the season opener, and then tacked on another two-helper effort the following night to give him four through the first weekend of play - a number that ties him for the league lead. Dating back to last season, Kinnunen now has 15 points in his last 16 regular-season games.

LOCKING IT UP

Despite settling for a split against the Penguins, the Checkers stood tall defensively over the weekend. With Friday's 4-2 defeat padded by a pair of empty netters, Charlotte's netminders have surrendered just three goals over the first two games of the season. Spencer Knight put up a .926 save percentage in his season debut on Friday, while Mack Guzda turned in a gem the following night - stopping 32 of 33 shots to lift Charlotte to the win.

MR. 500

When he took the ice for Saturday's tilt, Zac Dalpe hit an impressive career milestone - skating in his 500th AHL game. The Checkers captain - who also has 168 games at the NHL level - has appeared in 288 games for Charlotte alone, putting him 59 shy of matching Trevor Carrick for the franchise record. Dalpe is also 10 away from tying Zach Boychuk for the most goals in franchise history.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Santtu Kinnunen threaded the puck through and Patrick Khodorenko knocked it home to set up Charlotte's big win on Saturday!

RANKS

Santtu Kinnunen is tied for the league lead in assists (4)

Santtu Kinnuen ranks second among AHL defensemen in points (4)

Mack Guzda ranks third in the AHL in save percentage (.970)

Mack Guzda is tied for third in the AHL in goals-against average (1.00)

Will Lockwood is tied for fifth in the AHL in goals (2)

Patrick Khodorenko is tied for fifth in the AHL in goals (2)

Santtu Kiunnunen is tied for eighth in the AHL in points (4)

Will Lockwood is tied for 10th in the AHL in shots on goal (10)

Transactions

Incoming

None

Outgoing

None

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 12.5% t-21st

Penalty kill 100.0% t-1st

Goals per game 3.00 t-13th

Shots per game 26.50 t-23rd

Goals allowed per game 2.50 t-7th

Shots allowed per game 31.00 t-16th

Penalty minutes per game 10.00 t-23rd

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Santtu Kinnunen (4), Will Lockwood (3), Patrick Khodorenko, Zac Dalpe (2)

Goals Will Lockwood, Patrick Khodorenko (2), Rasmus Asplund, Ryan McAllister (1)

Assists Santtu Kinnunen (4), Zac Dalpe (2), Five tied (1)

Power play goals Will Lockwood (1)

Shorthanded goals None

Game-winning goals Patrick Khodorenko (1)

Shots on goal Will Lockwood (10), Rasmus Asplund (5), Three tied (4)

Penalty minutes Will Lockwood, Ryan McAllister (4), Six tied (2)

Plus/minus Patrick Khodorenko (+2), Seven tied (+1)

Wins Mack Guzda (1)

Goals-against average Mack Guzda (1.00)

Save percentage Mack Guzda (.970)

