Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Opening Weekend

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for the team's Opening Weekend. Henderson will take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. PT and Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. PT.

On Friday, fans are encouraged to arrive early for pregame celebrations on the Bell Solar Tiltyard, including our "Forge the Path" event. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from their favorite Silver Knights players and coaching staff as they enter The Dollar Loan Center in a red-carpet style event. Forge the Path will start promptly at 4 p.m., and it's encouraged to arrive by 3:30 p.m. to ensure a spot along the walkway. Player vehicles for Forge the Path will be provided by Toyota. All fans in attendance Friday evening will receive a foam sword and poster when they enter the building.

The Henderson community is invited to help us chalk the walk in the Bell Solar Tiltyard with well wishes for the players in the week leading up to Opening Knight. Much like the silver carpet last season, these fans' messages and drawings will serve as the path that Silver Knights players will travel as they enter The Dollar Loan Center for the first home game. Please RSVP.

On Saturday, the puck will drop at 1 p.m. Fans will receive a free magnet schedule when they enter The Dollar Loan Center, and $4 beers will be sold at select locations inside.

Single-game tickets are on-sale now.

