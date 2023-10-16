Home Opener Approaches After Hogs Grab Two Points in San Jose

After picking up two points on the road last weekend against the San Jose Barracuda, the Rockford IceHogs look ahead to the 2023-24 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 21 at the BMO Center. The IceHogs are partnering with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford to present an Opening Night Block Party leading up to the game.

In California, six IceHogs made their AHL debuts, and several returners made their stamp on the young 2023-24 campaign. IceHogs Weekly takes a look at the week that was and the week that is to come!

7-2 Win @ San Jose

7-2 Loss @ San Jose

Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Chicago

Opening Night Block Party

The IceHogs are hosting an Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Saturday, Oct. 21. Enjoy the food, festivities, and fun at the corner of Main and Elm St. prior to the Hogs' home opener against the Chicago Wolves.

Opening Night Tickets

The party starts at 4 p.m. at the corner of Elm and Main St and features live music from AudioDrive while fans enjoy food trucks, craft beer tasting, axe throwing with Big Timber, the Rockford Park District's inflatable hockey rink, and more. Fans are advised to get to the Block Party early to get their free T-Shirt. IceHogs players will be also be walking the red carpet into the BMO Center around 4:30 p.m.

Numbers to Know

Joey Anderson posted five points in the opening weekend with three assists on Friday and a goal and an assist on Saturday.

The IceHogs racked up the most goals in a season opener since joining the AHL on Friday in San Jose.

Goaltender Drew Commesso stopped 34 of 36 shots en route to his first professional win on Friday night.

The IceHogs held a 5-6-1-0 record against the Chicago Wolves last season. The Wolves held Rockford's power play to a meager 10.2% through 12 meetings, while Chicago's offensive specialty unit move along at a 21.2% clip in the series.

Brett Seney led all IceHogs in scoring against the Wolves last season with 12 points (4G, 8A) in 11 contests.

IceHogs David Gust and Josh Healey played together on the 2020-21 Chicago Wolves squad. The pair also played together for four seasons at Ohio State.

With seven goals against San Jose to start the season, the IceHogs scored their most ever goals in a season opener in the team's AHL era. The UHL IceHogs hung eight scores on Quad City on Oct. Oct. 15, 2004 in an 8-4 win. Rockford scored seven or more goals three times in the 2022-23 season, with the most recent occurrence coming on Dec. 17 against Iowa in a 7-3 win.

Goaltender Drew Commesso stopped 34 of 36 shots on Friday in his professional debut. His 34 saves were the most in an IceHogs debut since Arvid Soderblom stoned 40 shots on Oct. 16, 2021 against the Chicago Wolves.

Commesso recorded an assist in his debut on Friday and became the only other IceHogs goaltender to post an assist in their AHL debut along with Lars Johansson who accomplished the feat on Oct. 14, 2016 against Cleveland in a 2-1 loss.

Nolan Allan, Drew Commesso, Ethan Del Mastro, Jalen Luypen, Ryder Rolston, and Antti Saarela all made their AHL debuts Friday night in San Jose. For all but Saarela, it was their first professional regular season action of any kind.

Ryder Rolston scored his first professional goal in the third period of Friday's game and was assisted on the play by Jalen Luypen, who picked up his first professional point as well.

Joey Anderson recorded three assists for the Hogs on Friday against the Barracuda. Anderson posted three assists on two occasions last season with the Toronto Marlies. The forward now has five points after a two-point effort on Saturday.

Rockford's special teams was strong during the opening weekend in San Jose. The IceHogs went 4-for-8 on the power play and 7-for-8 on the penalty kill. The only power-play goal that Rockford allowed came during a 5-on-3 late in the third period of Friday's 7-2 win.

The David Gust-Brett Seney connection remains alive and well for Rockford. Seney provided the primary assist on Gust's second goal, and Gust returned the favor for Seney's first goal of the season on Saturday early in the second period.

Player Profile

#38 Ethan Del Mastro (D)

Del Mastro, 20, played in his first professional game on Friday in San Jose and finished with a +1 rating. The former fourth-round selection by the Blackhawks in 2021 has quickly risen up the prospect ranks after his work with Mississauga and Sarnia in the OHL. The defenseman won gold medals in each of the last two IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments with Team Canada.

