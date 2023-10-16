Senators Split Season-Opening Trip to Pennsylvania
October 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The first weekend of the 2023-24 American Hockey League season is in the books and the Belleville Senators came away with a split of two games on a season-opening road trip to Pennsylvania.
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:
Saturday October 14, 2023: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Hershey Bears - 0
The Belleville Senators opened the new season on Saturday night by spoiling the Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) banner raising party, picking up a 3-0 win at Giant Centre. Mads Sogaard recorded his first career American Hockey League shutout, with a 30 save performance. Cole Reinhardt opened the season's scoring for Belleville, while Nikolas Matinpalo notched his first professional goal in North America. Angus Crookshank added some insurance with an empty net tally.
Sunday October 15, 2023: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 5
Despite an early start that saw Egor Sokolov and Garrett Pilon score 13 seconds apart in the first period, the Belleville Senators would give-up three shorthanded goals, en route to a 5-2 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers). Boko Imama and Matt Highmore each had an assist to record their first Belleville Sens point andvMads Sogaard stopped 22/22 shots against, entering the game in relief of Kevin Mandolese early in the second period.
