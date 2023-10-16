Annunen, Tufte Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Justus Annunen and forward Riley Tufte have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Annunen went 22-10-8 with the Eagles last season, complimenting a 2.55 goals-against average and .916 save-percentage. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder also appeared in two NHL contests with Colorado last season, posting a record of 1-1-0 to go along with a 3.58 GAA and .854 save-percentage.

A third-round pick of the Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Annunen has played in 91 career AHL games with the Eagles, going 46-24-15 with a 2.79 GAA, .904 save-percentage and three shutouts.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Tufte spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the AHL's Texas Stars, tallying 35 points (19g/16a) in 63 games. He tied for fifth on the team in goals and ranked fourth in plus/minus rating, finishing +23. Tufte skated in eight playoff contests, recording three points (0g/3a). He also appeared in three NHL games with Dallas.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound left wing has collected 79 points (35g/44a) in 206 career AHL games, all with Texas, and has recorded three points (0g/3a) in nine career Calder Cup Playoff outings. Tufte has skated in 13 career NHL contests, tallying one point (1g/0a). He made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021 against Philadelphia and recorded his first NHL goal at Minnesota on March 6, 2022.

