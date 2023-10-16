Silver Knights Sign Forward Jett Jones

October 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights forward Jett Jones

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights forward Jett Jones(Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, October 16, that the team has signed forward Jett Jones to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Jones, 21, attended training camp with the Silver Knights and the Golden Knights, and he is currently in training camp with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The Olds, Alberta native appeared in three games with the Ghost Pirates at the end of the 2022-23 season, registering one assist. Prior, Jones spent parts of five seasons with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2018-23, where he served the past two seasons as captain.

In 2022-23, Jones posted 21 goals and 50 points in 67 WHL games. In 222 career WHL games, Jones has totaled 54 goals and 121 points, along with 122 penalty minutes. He was recognized by the Hurricanes as the team's Most Valuable Player in 2022-23, and he was also the winner of the team's Dennis Dirtwox Fan Favourite Award in each of the last two seasons.

Jett Jones, Forward

Birthplace: Olds, Alberta

Height: 6-3

Weight: 216 lbs.

Age: 21

Shoots: Left

- Totaled 21 goals and 50 points in 67 games with WHL Lethbridge last season

- 54 goals and 121 points in 222 career WHL games with Lethbridge.

- Captain of Lethbridge Hurricanes in 2021-22 and 2022-23

- Two-time winner of Hurricanes Fan Favourite Award and 2022-23 Team MVP

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.