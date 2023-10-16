Henderson's Sheldon Rempal Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

October 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Henderson Silver Knights forward Sheldon Rempalhas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending October 15, 2023.

Rempal recorded three goals and two assists to help the Silver Knights open the 2023-24 season with a pair of wins at Iowa.

In Friday's season opener, Rempal scored a power-play goal in the first period and assisted on another one in the second as Henderson defeated the Wild, 4-2. Then on Saturday, Rempal scored twice more and dished out another assist in the Silver Knights' 7-3 victory, earning first-star honors for the second night in a row.

Rempal enters his sixth professional season in 2023-24 after finishing second on the Silver Knights roster with 63 points a year ago. In 267 career AHL contests with Henderson, Abbotsford, Chicago and Ontario, Rempal has totaled 84 goals and 128 assists for 212 points, and he participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2019.

A native of Calgary, Alta., Rempal has played 12 games in the National Hockey League with Los Angeles, Carolina, Vancouver and Vegas.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.