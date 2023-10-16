Sheldon Rempal Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

October 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, October 16, that Silver Knights forward Sheldon Rempal has been named the Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 15.

Rempal, 28, totaled three goals and five points during the season's first two games against the Iowa Wild. The sixth-year pro and second-year Silver Knight notched a goal and an assist in the season-opener on Friday, and then added two goals and an assist on Saturday. His three goals and five points are both tied for the league lead.

The Calgary, Alberta native tied for the team lead in Henderson last season with 25 goals and ranked second with 38 assists and 63 points. His 246 shots on goal in 2022-23 were third-most in the league.

