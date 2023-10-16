Wranglers Fall to Moose in OT

Solid effort this afternoon.

The Wranglers had a matinee meeting in Manitoba at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, falling 3-2 to the Moose in overtime.

Cole Schwindt opened the scoring for the Wranglers with his second goal in two games, and Martin Pospisil notched his first tally of the season for Calgary.

Connor Zary picked up a pair of assists in the contest, as did Jeremie Poirier, who now has five points (1g,4a) in his first two games this season.

Oscar Dansk got his first start of the season between the pipes, turning aside 37 shots in the contest.

The Wranglers were solid in the faceoff circle in the opening frame, and moved the puck well in the offensive zone, firing nine shots on Moose netminder Colin Delia.

Dansk was called upon to make six saves in the period, including a commanding stop at the top of his crease to keep the game tied.

It was scoreless heading into the break.

The second period turned into a track meet at times, and the swift-skating Wranglers took advantage, scoring twice in succession, with Poirier and Zary factoring in on both goals.

On the opening marker, Poirier darted up the ice and dropped a pass to Zary, who sent it back to Poirier at the side of the net.

He then whipped a pass out front to Schwindt, who slid the puck past Delia to give the Wranglers the 1-0 lead at 1:45.

Then, with a Calgary powerplay opportunity at the 5:10 mark, Poirier kept the puck in at the line and worked it to Zary, who drove down the wall and wired a pass cross-seam to Pospisil, who hammered home the Wranglers' second goal of the period.

2-0 after 40 minutes.

Manitoba would answer back early in the third period.

With just 45 seconds ticked off the clock, Chaz Lucius walked to the hashmarks and sent a quick wrist-shot into the top corner. 2-1.

Moments later, Brad Lambert sprinted in on a breakaway and while driving the Calgary net, flipped the puck over the shoulder of Dansk to tie the game.

It remained tied through regulation.

Overtime would be needed to determine a winner.

The Moose would get a powerplay chance in the extra frame and capitalize, as Lambert fired a shot through traffic that found its way through the five-hole of Dansk.

