Weekly Report: Home Sweet Home

October 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







After starting the season on the road, the Checkers made their triumphant return to the Queen City over the weekend and picked up a hard-fought split with the Cleveland Monsters.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

3-1-0-0

Home record

1-1-0-0

Road record

2-0-0-0

Last week's record

1-1-0-0

Last 10 games

3-1-0-0

Division Standings

2nd

Conference Standings

3rd

League Standings

6th

Checkers 5, Monsters 2

The Checkers treated the fans to a show in the home opener, throttling the Monsters thanks to huge nights from the trio of Kyle Criscuolo (four assists), Ryan McAllister (three assists) and Aidan McDonough (two goals) and stingy defensive play backstopped by Chris Driedger.

Monsters 4, Checkers 2

The next night's rematch had a markedly different feel to it, as the two sides spent most of the contest locked in a low-scoring battle. Down by a goal and nearing the final two minutes of regulation, the Checkers got a clutch goal via a Matt Luff deflection to knot the score and tilt the momentum their way, but Cleveland forward Trey Fix-Wolansky was awarded a penalty shot just 16 seconds later and converted to thwart Charlotte's comeback hopes and seal a Monsters victory.

QUICK HITS

STARTING STRONG

As of Tuesday, only three teams boast a higher points percentage thus far this season than the Checkers, who are 3-1-0-0 for .750 percent. Across 14 seasons in the AHL, the Checkers have picked up three wins in their first four games of the season six times now, with this campaign marking the second instance in the last seasons.

PILING UP THE GOALS

Charlotte's offense has been a big catalyst for the team's early success. The Checkers are tied for third in the AHL in goals-per-game and have hit the five-goal mark in two of their four contests - with all of their wins coming in contests where they scored at least three.

That production has come from across the lineup for Charlotte - in fact, 17 different players have registered a point for the Checkers thus far, a mark that only one team in the AHL has eclipsed this season (San Jose has 19 players with a point).

CRISCUOLO LENDS A HELPING HAND

One name boosting the offense this weekend was Kyle Criscuolo. The veteran forward racked up four assists in Friday's win against the Monsters, matching the franchise's single-game record.

ON THE KILL

Crisuolo's playmaking meshed seamlessly with Aidan McDonough's nose for the net on Friday. McDonough notched two goals in the lopsided victory, bringing his total for the season up to six - a mark that ranks second in the league.

So far this season McDonough has more multi-goal games (2) than games without a goal (1).

Transactions

Incoming

Oct. 22 - Riese Gaber recalled from Savannah (ECHL)

Oct. 16 - Ben Steeves recalled from Savannah (ECHL)

Outgoing

Oct. 22 - Riley Hughes assigned to Savannah (ECHL)

Oct. 22 - Nicholas Zabaneh assigned to Savannah (ECHL)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 29.4% 3rd

Penalty kill 91.3% 6th

Goals per game 4.25 3rd

Shots per game 33.00 t-3rd

Goals allowed per game 3.00 16th

Shots allowed per game 28.00 t-14th

Penalty minutes per game 14.25 15th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Aidan McDonough (6), Kyle Criscuolo, Ryan McAllister (5)

Goals Aidan McDonough (6), Rasmus Asplund (3), Eight tied (1)

Assists Kyle Criscuolo, Ryan McAllister (5), Four tied (2)

Power play goals Aidan McDonough (2), Three tied (1)

Shorthanded goals Rasmus Asplund (2), MacKenzie Entwistle (1)

Game-winning goals Aidan McDonough (3)

Shots on goal Aidan McDonough (14), Matt Luff, Rasmus Asplund, Will Lockwood(11)

Penalty minutes Wilmer Skoog (8), Riley Bezeau (7), Three tied (6)

Plus/minus Kyle Criscuolo, Aidan McDonough (+4), John Leonard (+3)

Wins Chris Driedger (2)

Goals-against average Ken Appleby (1.52)

Save percentage Ken Appleby (.940)

