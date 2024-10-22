Goaltender Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey

October 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and the club's National Hockey League affiliate, the Washington Capitals, announced that goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned from the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) to the Bears.

Gibson, 25, made 23 saves in South Carolina's victory over Orlando on Oct. 19 in the club's first game of the 2024-25 campaign. Last season with the Stingrays as a rookie, Gibson went 22-14-3 with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and three shutouts. Gibson's 2.56 goals-against average ranked third among ECHL goaltenders with 40 or more games played.

The native of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania posted a record of 2-0-0 with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in two games with Hershey last season. Gibson made his AHL debut on Oct. 22, 2023 at Bridgeport, stopping 21 of 23 shots. He served as Hershey's third goaltender during the team's run to the Calder Cup title.

Gibson was drafted by Washington in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

