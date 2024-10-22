Blackhawks Activate Levshunov and Assign to Rockford
October 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Artyom Levshunov (right foot) from injured non-roster and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
The Blackhawks' selected Levshunov in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. At 18-years old, the defenseman has been working his way back from injury after blocking a shot off his right foot last month in training.
A native of Zhlobin, Belarus, Levshunov is fresh off a standout freshman season with Michigan State. He was named Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the year while recording 35 points (9g, 26a) in 38 games.
Head Coach Anders Sorensen praised the two-way defenseman's versatile game.
"As a player he's got a lot of abilities offensively off the rush and creating things. Also defensively, he's a big strong player that can shut down plays."
"He's a young kid and learning, so we're really excited to have him."
Levshunov will join the IceHogs this week in front of the team's road trip to Manitoba this weekend.
The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, November 2nd to host the Chicago Wolves.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO!
