Checkers Recall Riese Gaber, Assign Nicholas Zabaneh and Riley Hughes to Savannah

October 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers made a string of transactions Tuesday morning, recalling Riese Gaber from the Savannah Ghost Pirates and assigning Riley Hughes and Nicholas Zabaneh to their ECHL affiliate.

Gaber, 25, made his pro debut with the Ghost Pirates over the weekend and put up a goal and an assist.

Hughes, 24, made his AHL debut with the Checkers on Saturday, while Zabaneh, 23, has yet to suit up this season after working his way back from injury.

The Checkers are back in action for another home series this weekend against the Bridgeport Islanders that kicks off on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.