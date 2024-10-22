Tucson Roadrunners Reassign Noel Nordh to the Soo Greyhounds
October 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced Tuesday that forward Noel Nordh has been reassigned to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL.
The 6-foot-2,196-pound Utah Hockey Club prospect was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah in June.
Nordh participated in Utah's training camp before the 2024-25 AHL season and was the youngest player on the Roadrunners' season-opening roster. The 19-year-old left-shot forward led Tucson in scoring in the preseason with two goals, two assists, and four points in two games. He also played in the Roadrunners' first two games of the season against the Colorado Eagles.
Last season, the Söderhamn, Sweden native recorded six goals, nine assists, 15 points, and a plus-2 rating in 50 regular season games with Brynäs IF of the HockeyAllsvenskan league. Brynäs IF won the 2023-24 HockeyAllsvenskan championship, where Nordh scored one goal in 13 playoff games. He also represented Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and tallied one goal and one assist for two points and a plus-one rating in four games.
Nordh was selected by the Soo Greyhounds No. 44 overall in the first round of the 2022 CHL Import Draft.
Images from this story
|
Tucson Roadrunners forward Noel Nordh
