Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Noche de Loshsk & Nevada Day

October 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for two themed games that will take place this week. The team will first celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Noche de LosHSK on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. PT, followed by the annual Nevada Day game on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. PT. Both contests will take place against the San Jose Barracuda at Lee's Family Forum.

Noche de LosHSK will have multiple activations that celebrate Hispanic culture. Starting at 5 p.m. on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard lowrider cars will be on display, along with performances from Folklorico dancers. Multiple food trucks will be on site, including Street Kings and Araujos, and Levy food stands will be serving tamales. Concessions specials inside Lee's Family Forum include a churro sundae at Super Chill, and elote corn at Nacho Mami. Fans who purchase the Taco Ticket Pack will receive a ticket, two chicken asada tacos and canned soda or water, starting at just $35. Those who are unable to attend can listen to Brian McCormack on 1230 The Game, or Jesus Lopez 's Spanish call on Deportes Vegas 1460.

Inside the Sam & Ash Tiltyard entrance, Luchador performers from Future Stars of Wrestling will participate in performances pregame, and during first and second intermission.

On Friday, Henderson will celebrate Nevada Day with an early puck at 11 a.m., followed by the Golden Knights taking the ice at 3 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Nevada Day is presented by Travel Nevada.

Tickets for both Noche de LosHSK and Nevada Day are still available.

