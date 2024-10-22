Three Games in Three Days for Griffins

October 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Springfield Thunderbirds // Fri., Oct. 25 // 7:05 p.m. // MassMutual Center

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: First of two meetings overall, first and only at the MassMutual Center

All-Time Series: 1-0-1-0 Overall, 1-0-0-0 Away

NHL Affiliation: St. Louis Blues

Noteworthy: This will be the Griffins' third overall meeting against Springfield and just their second trip to the MassMutual Center. Grand Rapids won the first-ever game in Springfield 2-1 in overtime on Dec. 9, 2022.

GRIFFINS at Lehigh Valley // Sat., Oct. 26 // 7:05 p.m. // PPL Center

GRIFFINS at Lehigh Valley // Sun., Oct. 27 // 3:05 p.m. // PPL Center

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: First and second of four meetings overall, first and second of two at the PPL Center

All-Time Series: 8-5-1-0 Overall, 4-3-0-0 Away

NHL Affiliation: Philadelphia Flyers

Noteworthy: Saturday's game will mark the Griffins' first-ever meeting against a team from Lehigh Valley. This will also be the first meeting with the Phantoms' franchise since 2008-09, when the team played in Philadelphia.

Let's Show Some Love to the Defense: The Griffins lead the AHL with just 1.25 goals allowed per game, as the five goals surrendered are the fewest in franchise history over the first four games of a season. They allowed their previous low of seven in both 2004-05 and 2001-02, and for comparison, ceded 12 goals in the opening four games last year. Grand Rapids has allowed just one goal inside Van Andel Arena, which is the fewest over a three-game home stretch since it posted three straight shutouts from Dec. 30, 2006 to Jan. 10, 2007. The Griffins have surrendered one goal over a span of three home games for just the fifth time in team history and the first since Feb. 13-20, 2004. Dating back to last season, Grand Rapids has allowed just four goals in its last six regular-season games at Van Andel Arena.

Big Goose Egg: The Griffins are one of two teams in the AHL that have logged two shutouts this season, as San Jose has also blanked its opponent twice. This is the first time in franchise history that the Griffins showed shutouts in their first two home games. Sebastian Cossa recorded a 35-save shutout in the season opener on Oct. 11 against Milwaukee and Ville Husso enjoyed a 22-save shutout of Manitoba last Friday. Manitoba's Tyson Empey broke the Griffins' home shutout streak at 163:52 and Cossa's home shutout run at 103:31 when he scored in Saturday's contest. For comparison, the Griffins' franchise-record home shutout streaks remain 204:39 (team) and 242:18 (individual, Joey MacDonald, 1/16/04-2/20/04).

Fast Out of the Gate: The Griffins are 3-1-0-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season, the team's most recent Calder Cup championship season. Grand Rapids is also 3-0-0-0 at home for the first time since 2009-10, when it won its first eight games at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins have won with defense, as they have allowed one goal or less in three of the four contests but have scored an average of just 1.75 goals per game, fourth-worst on the circuit.

Back For More: Last season, Sebastian Cossa set a franchise record with a 19-game point streak (13-0-6), and tied both the franchise record home and road point streaks of 13 home games (9-0-4) and 10 road contests (8-0-2), respectively. Cossa continues to rewrite the record book, as he posted a 35-save shutout in the season opener on Oct. 11 against Milwaukee. He became the first Griffins goalie to post an opening-night shutout in 26 years, since Ian Gordon made 33 saves in a 2-0 win over Kansas City on Oct. 9, 1998. Through three outings this year, the 21-year-old has a 1.67 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.

Ville Good: With a 22-save shutout in his AHL season debut last Friday, Ville Husso became the first goalie to record a shutout in each of his first two Griffins appearances, after making 25 saves in a 3-0 home win over Belleville on Jan. 26, 2024. It also marked the 10th time in Griffins history and the first since 2018 that a goalie has recorded shutouts in consecutive appearances. Throughout 131 AHL outings, Husso has a 52-54-16 mark with 12 shutouts to go along with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

The Watson Supercomputer: Dan Watson was named the 12th head coach in franchise history on June 14, 2023, and is in his second season at the helm. Last campaign, Watson became the ninth head coach in franchise history to lead the Griffins to the postseason during his first full season behind the bench, joining Dave Allison (1996-97), Bruce Cassidy (2000-01), Danton Cole (2002-03), Greg Ireland (2005-06), Curt Fraser (2008-09), Jeff Blashill (2012-13), Todd Nelson (2015-16) and Ben Simon (2018-19). On April 27, 2024 in a 3-2 overtime victory at Rockford, he also joined seven other head coaches who won their first postseason game behind the Griffins' bench. Watson became the eighth of the last nine Griffins head coaches to win his first playoff series, defeating the IceHogs 3-1 in the 2024 Central Division Semifinals. In his first year at the helm, Watson led the Griffins to a second-place finish in the Central Division with a 37-23-8-4 record and 86 points, the team's best finish since the 2016-17 campaign. As a head coach, the Glencoe, Ontario, native possesses a 312-136-30-17 (.678) ledger during the regular season and a 56-38 (.596) mark over only six playoff campaigns. With the Griffins, Watson has a 40-24-8-4 (.605) mark overall and a 26-7-4-2 (.744) record at home.

Championship or Bust: Newcomer Joe Snively is on a team-high three-game point streak (1-2-3) from Oct. 12-19. He joined the Griffins after a historic run with the Hershey Bears the last two seasons. Snively has won the last two Calder Cups with Hershey and has showed a combined 33 points (6-27-33) in 40 games during the postseason with a 28-12 record in the past two playoffs. In addition to winning the cup last year, Snively also aided the Bears to a regular-season title with a 53-14-0-5 mark (111 pts., .771), the second-best regular-season record in AHL history and the most wins by an AHL team in a 72-game season. The Fairfax, Va., native logged career-high numbers in 2023-24 in games played (69), assists (45), and points (59) to go with 14 goals. Throughout his six-year AHL career with Hershey, the 28-year-old amassed 172 points (58-114-172) and a plus-57 rating in 220 outings. Snively is in search of his third straight Calder Cup, which would put in rare AHL company, as only 11 players in league history have won three consecutive cups in the AHL and no one has reached this feat since the 1978 season.

