Bantle, Seger Recalled by Grand Rapids

October 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Forward Gabriel Seger

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Forward Gabriel Seger(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday recalled forwards Carson Bantle and Gabriel Seger (pictured) from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Bantle competed in his first professional game on Oct. 19 at Bloomington, scoring a goal in the process. Throughout two games with the Walleye, Bantle has two goals and a plus-three rating. The 22-year-old spent four seasons in the NCAA with Michigan Tech University (2020-21) and the University of Wisconsin (2021-24). In the college ranks, Bantle showed 52 points (33-19-52) and 109 penalty minutes in 120 appearances. The Onalaska, Wis., native also logged two seasons in the USHL with the Madison Capitals from 2018-20 and totaled 69 points (30-39-69) in 111 contests. Bantle was selected with the 142nd overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Seger made his professional debut with the Walleye on Oct. 19 at Bloomington and recorded his first pro point with an assist. In his second professional game the following night, the 24-year-old scored his first pro goal and enjoyed his first two-point night (1-1-2). Prior to turning pro, Seger spent five seasons in the NCAA, split between Union College (2019-22) and Cornell University (2022-24). As a fifth-year senior last year, the Uppsala, Sweden, native posted career-high numbers in goals (14), assists (30), points (44), and plus-minus rating (+30) in 35 appearances. In 2023-24, Seger was named to the ECAC First All-Star Team, All-Ivy League First Team, and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee. Seger produced a total of 117 points (35-82-117), 64 penalty minutes and a plus-32 rating in 136 career collegiate contests.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.