Tucson Roadrunners Loan Will Gavin to the Allen Americans

October 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced Tuesday that forward Will Gavin has been loaned to its ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans.

Gavin did not dress in any of Tucson's first four games this season and signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Roadrunners in July. The 25-year-old forward joined Tucson last March after totaling 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points in 38 games at the Air Force Academy during his senior season and was their second-leading scorer in 2023-24. He did not appear in any games for Tucson last season before returning to Colorado Springs to finish his academic coursework. The Durham, Connecticut native totaled 95 points (49 goals and 46 assists) in 122 career college games.

Prior to Air Force, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound former cadet played three seasons of junior hockey, including 117 games in the NCDC for the South Shore Kings, Syracuse Jr. Stars, and Northern Cyclones, where he finished his junior career. Gavin played 58 games in two seasons for the Cyclones and tallied 34 goals and 31 assists for 65 points. He also served as captain in 2019-20 - his final year of juniors.

