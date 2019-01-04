Weekend Preview: Havoc Set for 3-Game Road Trip

The Huntsville Havoc (13-8-1) have a full weekend of traveling as they play three consecutive road contests this weekend. The Havoc will take on the Peoria Rivermen (17-3-3) before heading to Quad City (7-13-2) on Saturday, and will wrap up their road trip back in Peoria on Sunday.

By the numbers

Sy Nutkevitch leads the Havoc in points (22) after picking up four points last weekend. During last Friday's game against the Rivermen, he had three assists and one goal. He currently has 16 assists, the most on the team.

Ryan Salkeld currently has the most goals on the Havoc at 11 goals. He also has nine assists. He has 20 points, the second most on the team.

Last Friday vs. Peoria

The Havoc defeated the Rivermen in big 6-4 home game victory. The Havoc scored four unanswered goals to defeat their opponents in this intense game.

The Havoc's Rob Darrar put the point on the boards only two minutes into the game, but their battle against the Rivermen was only beginning. A few minutes later, the Rivermen scored a pair of goals 10 seconds apart. Shortly after, the away team slipped another past Havoc goalie, Mike DeLaVergne to create a 3-1 lead. Havoc Pat Condon stepped up to score a goal for the Havoc, but the momentum shifted once again as the Rivermen scored before the end of the first.

In the second period, Havoc goalie Max Milosek took the net and did not let a single goal in for the rest of the game. This gave the Havoc the opportunity to come back on offense and take the lead. Stephen Hrehoriak scored for the Havoc in the second, and then Sy Nutkevitch scored halfway through the third to tie up the game. Shortly after, John Schiavo scored for the Havoc and then Christian Powers added cherry on top to lead the Havoc to a turbulent 6-4 win.

Last Saturday vs. Peoria

The Havoc fell to the Rivermen 3-1, bringing the Havoc's 6-game win streak to a halt. Peoria scored the first goal on the game five minutes into the first period, but the two teams remained scoreless until the third period. The Rivermen scored again in the third period to create a two-goal league against the Havoc. With only three minutes remaining in regulation time, Ryan Salkeld redirected a shot past the Rivermen's goalie. Huntsville pulled its goalie and the Rivermen drove the nail in the coffin with an empty-netter to secure the game game 3-1.

Scouting the Storm

The Havoc haven't played the Storm since early December, when the Havoc defeated Quad City in a 3-2 shootout win. The Storm rank high in team stats. They are number one in the league on the power play, coming in at 24.44% and second in the league for penalty kills at 87.39%. Despite their strong stats on paper, the Storm are tied for second-to-last in the SPHL standings with 16 points, while the Havoc own the fourth-best record (27 points) in the league following a strong December.

Scouting the Rivermen

With experience playing the Rivermen in a two-game series last week, the Havoc know what they are up against. This season, the Havoc are 1-2-0 against Peoria, losing its only road contest 3-0.

Superhero night

On Friday, Jan. 11, fans can come dressed as their favorite superhero and compete in a costume contest for prizes from the Havoc and Best Buy. Saturday night is Youth Jersey Night with free replica jerseys for the first 1,200 kids for the ages of 12 and under. The puck drops both nights at 7:00 p.m.

