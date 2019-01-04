Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-12-0) at Mayhem (17-5-3) - 7:30 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(12-12-0), 6th SPHL, 24 Pts

MACON MAYHEM

(17-5-3), T-1st SPHL, 37 Pts

January 4, 2019 - 7:30 PM

Macon Centreplex - Macon, GA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Eric Krasnichuk| Linesmen: Darek Kalisz, Chase Wilkinson

LAST TIME OUT: The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs erased a three-goal deficit to tie the game at four but allowed a late goal and ultimately fell to the Knoxville Ice Bears, 5-4, on New Year's Eve at Berglund Center. Colin Murray scored two goals and handed out two assists in the losing effort.

MURRAY'S BIG NIGHT: Colin Murray's four points on Monday night matched a season-high for points in a single game by a Rail Yard Dawg. Maxime Guyon had a goal and three assists in a 6-2 win over Evansville on November 9. The franchise record for points in a game is five- Steve Mele registered five assists in an overtime win over Macon on November 16, 2017 and Jackson Brewer had three goals and two assists in a 6-4 win over Peoria on March 18, 2017.

RAIDED BY THE ECHL: The Rail Yard Dawgs sent two more players to the ECHL this week as defenseman Sean Federow was called up to the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday and forward Dillan Fox packed up for the Maine Mariners on Thursday. Roanoke now has six players in the ECHL as Fox and Federow join goaltender Brad Barone, defensemen Alex Adams and Cam Bakker and forward Michael Economos. The Dawgs are not the only team that has sent players to the Double-A circuit as of late; 10 SPHL players have been called up in the last four days.

IT'S A NEW YEAR: The Rail Yard Dawgs finished out the 2018 portion of the 2018-19 season at an even .500, 12-12-0 with 24 points in sixth in the SPHL standings. Dating back to the 2017-18 season, Roanoke went 31-25-1 in 57 games during the calendar year of 2018.

THE SEASON SERIES: Roanoke and Macon will finish out their season series with a home-and-home set this weekend. The Dawgs are 2-4-0 against the Mayhem this year but have won each of the past two games after opening 0-4-0. They split the weekend in their only previous visit to Macon as they fell, 4-2, on December 7 before winning, 3-2, on December 8. Steve Mele leads the active roster with four points (1 G, 3 A) against Macon.

HOT AND COLD: On the heels of a season-best five-game winning streak, the Rail Yard Dawgs have now lost three of their last four games. The Mayhem too have hit a rough patch as they have fallen in three straight. Prior to that skid the Mayhem had won eight of their previous nine games.

DEEP OFFENSE: Seven Rail Yard Dawgs have at least 16 points on the season and Colin Murray paces the way with 20. Murray also leads the team with 11 goals and Dawgs have 11 players with at least four goals this season.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs and Mayhem will complete a home-and-home set on Saturday night in Roanoke. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

