Despite Heavily Outshooting Dawgs, Mayhem Fall to Roanoke

January 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





Hosting the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in their first game of 2019, the Mayhem fell by a 2-1 final score despite outshooting the visitors 35-17.

The Mayhem dominated first period play, tripling the Rail Yard Dawgs in shots on goal, 12-4. However, it was Roanoke who struck first. At 12:25, Cody Dion and Nick Minerva were penalized for roughing.

Macon used the increased open ice to create two glorious scoring chances, but Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Tanner Creel made a pair of desperation saves to keep the game scoreless. Immediately afterward, defenseman Nate O'Brien rushed down the ice, going coast-to-coast before roofing a shot past Ian Sylves.

Roanoke was able to turn the tide in the second period in terms of the time on attack, preventing the Mayhem from controlling the same level of dominance. They built upon their lead halfway through the period, as Cody Dion netted his 11th goal of the season from the low slot.

Six minutes later, however, the Mayhem finally responded. Seth Ronsberg delivered a heavy hit in the right corner and seized possession of the puck near the bottom of the circle. He then ripped it over Creel's shoulder for his first goal of the season to cut Macon's deficit in half.

The Mayhem continued to pummel Creel with shots in the closing stanza. They outshot the Rail Yard Dawgs 16-3, which was the most they'd outshot an opponent in a single period all season. However, Creel stood his ground and was remarkable in net, earning a 35-save night and stopping all but one shot he faced.

Ronsberg got into a scrap in the final five seconds, dropping the gloves with Travis Armstrong and throwing in a handful of haymakers before they lost their balance. Ronsberg finished the night an assist away from the Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

Creel earned his sixth win of the season, while Sylves was handed his second regulation defeat. The Mayhem will close out the home-and-home series in Roanoke tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.